How to get Primogems for Albedo banner in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.3 is right around the corner and players will be able to wish on the return of Mondstadt's chalk prince Albedo. Albedo will be making his first return to the featured banner since his original release in update 1.2. Considering the powerful boosts he will receive during update 2.3, players may want to summon for him.

To get Albedo, fans will need plenty of Primogems, and luckily there are plenty of ways to acquire them. Those planning to get Albedo don't have much longer before his banner releases, so here are some quick ways to get extra gems.

Albedo in Genshin Impact: How to get Primogems for the upcoming banner

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact





#GenshinImpact The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

With the 2.3 update announcement coming in just a few days, Genshin Impact players who plan to get Albedo should definitely gather as many Primogems as possible. Albedo is a powerful five-star Geo character who wields a sword and can aid his team with his Geo constructs. Albedo is one of the game's best off-field damage supports as his Elemental Skill can constantly provide additional damage. Albedo will also receive an incredible new Artifact set and signature weapon, making summoning him much more appealing. Here are a few ways to get some easy Primogems before he releases:

1) Complete 2.2 events

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The Version 2.2 "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog" preview page is here!



Go to V2.2 "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog" Preview Page

※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora



#GenshinImpact Dear Traveler, The Version 2.2 "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog" preview page is here! Go to V2.2 "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog" Preview Page ※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora

Genshin Impact 2.2 has had some expansive events that provide tons of rewards for players to grab. These events have been pretty simple so far, and players should definitely take advantage of them. Fans can accumulate five or six wishes just by completing each event fully, and each wish pushes them closer to getting Albedo. They can also grab items, experience materials and Mora, which will make ascending Albedo easier.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Dreams of Bloom: Ikebana event involving growing, gifting, and arranging flowers for your teapot.

1. Only one seed pack per day, over 6 days. Your friend's world may have different seeds.

2. Seeds will grow into flowers of random colors.

3. You can gift flowers to your friends. Dreams of Bloom: Ikebana event involving growing, gifting, and arranging flowers for your teapot.1. Only one seed pack per day, over 6 days. Your friend's world may have different seeds.2. Seeds will grow into flowers of random colors.3. You can gift flowers to your friends. https://t.co/jHXUCMLl39

The update's final event will begin soon, and players will have a chance to grab some extra rewards before 2.3 arrives.

2) Explore Tsurumi Island

aya @iLuvYae just finished the tsurumi island quest just finished the tsurumi island quest https://t.co/WpWK9fN6yA

Exploring and completing Tsurumi Island's quest will provide a ton of Primogems and other rewards. Genshin Impact rewards its players well for completing the main story, and fans can get Adventure Rank EXP and more. Fans who have finished the story also have tons of puzzles to solve and uncover on the island itself which can grant chests and other items.

3) Complete the Spiral Abyss

burning reid era @anemoenthusiast OHMYGOD????? THIS IS MY FIRST TIME CLEARING SPIRAL ABYSS I REALLY AM DESPERATE OHMYGOD????? THIS IS MY FIRST TIME CLEARING SPIRAL ABYSS I REALLY AM DESPERATE https://t.co/p10HNQ5YMg

Clearing the Spiral Abyss is a great way to get a constant flow of Primogems, as when it resets, the rewards become available again. Players can grab 600 Primogems per rotation if they clear every chamber with three stars, giving a ton of extra wishes. Finishing the Spiral Abyss can be difficult but it is definitely worth it.

4) Livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream will feature some new codes that players can use for 100 Primogems each. After all codes are used, fans will have 300 extra Primogems to use for Albedo's banner.

5) Web events and Daily Log-in

Zeniet @Zeniiet

webstatic-sea.mihoyo.com/ys/event/signi…

#GenshinImpact Daily check-in Web Event for Genshin has begin that gives numerous rewards. Daily check-in Web Event for Genshin has begin that gives numerous rewards. webstatic-sea.mihoyo.com/ys/event/signi…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ewvTtVxmyV

Players should make sure they do their Daily Log-in as well as the new web-events as they can really add up to a lot of Primogems. Genshin Impact notifies players whenever a new web-event begins, and they should make sure to complete them for the rewards. The Daily Log-in also adds up to around 60 Primogems a month, making it a great source of income.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is coming shortly, and fans should definitely do everything they can to get some Primogems if they want Albedo when he releases.

