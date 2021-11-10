Fluorescent Fungus in Genshin Impact: Locations, uses and more

Genshin Impact is full of unique flora and fauna that dot the landscape of Teyvat. Players can choose to collect and use them for all kinds of activities like cooking and crafting. Some items are used for ascending characters or talents.

The Fluorescent Fungus that are dotted around Tsurumi Island are Inazuman local specialties that are used as ascension materials. Thoma is currently the only character that utilizes them.

For any player trying to build Thoma, having enough Fluorescent Fungus is crucial.

Genshin Impact: Where to find Fluorescent Fungus

Fluorescent Fungus can be found all over Tsurumi Island, and fans will need to explore the misty areas to collect them all. This fungus sticks out due to its bright blue color, making it easy to spot amid the fog. It grows just about anywhere, but is most commonly found near trees.

Players who need this fungus will be able to grab plenty for ascending their Thoma. Completing Tsurumi Island's quests will make this task easier. Without the thick fog obscuring vision, traveling through the island is much more convenient.

Genshin Impact players can follow the guide provided above to grab 71 easy Fluorescent Fungus, accelerating the process of ascending Thoma. They will need to wait a few days, however, if they plan to ascend Thoma to level 90, as he will need 168 Fluorescent Fungus to reach max level.

Since these mushrooms only respawn every two days, players will have to wait at least a week to max out their Thoma. Still, it's not too much of a hassle to grab these fungi.

Thoma will need other materials like Treasure Hoarder Insignias and Agnidus Gems, so fans can farm those in the meantime.

Thoma is a powerful 4-star character who needs Fluorescent Fungus to level up, and players can gather it easily using this guide. Those who need this blue mushroom will definitely want to they start collecting it as soon as possible.

