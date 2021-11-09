How many Primogems are required to get Itto in Genshin Impact 2.3? Pity system explained

Genshin Impact 2.3 will be releasing soon, and it will bring the Geo element's strongest character yet. Arataki Itto is an incredible Geo main DPS who can dish out some amazing damage.

Those who have been trying to utilize Geo centric teams will definitely want to pick him up. But with so many amazing 5-stars coming, fans will need to make sure they have enough Primogems.

Luckily, thanks to the pity system, one can easily find out how many they will need.

Genshin Impact 2.3: Arataki Itto pity explained

Arataki Itto is set to be released on the 14 December 2021, following Albedo's banner during the 2.3 update. Genshin Impact fans who are planning to summon for Itto will definitely want to save up their Primogems.

However, some players may not know how many Primogems they will need. Luckily, the game's pity system allows one to see how many wishes they are away from a 5-star. This will allow them to calculate how many Primogems they need to get Arataki Itto.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact "Hello, I'm the deputy of the Arataki Gang. If you come across any inappropriate behavior on the part of our boss, Arataki Itto, please contact me immediately. " — Kuki Shinobu



◆ Arataki Itto

◆ The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang

◆ Geo

Arataki Itto is a new 5-star character coming in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update and will be on the featured banner.

The featured character banner in Genshin Impact utilizes a helpful pity system. This system can guarantee that players get the characters they want as long as they save up enough.

Pity in Genshin Impact operates by counting the amount of wishes a player has done, and granting them a reward at a certain amount. At 90 wishes on the featured banner, fans are guaranteed to get a 5-star character.

This means that players who want Arataki Itto should have at minimum 14,400 Primogems. However, there are still some elements to watch out for. Soft-pity in Genshin Impact takes place at around 70-79 wishes, and can seriously cut down on how many Primogems a player will need.

If fans get lucky, they could only need 12,000 of the valuable gems. But there's still the 50/50 to watch out for.

50/50 system explained

The 50/50 system is something that can either save a ton of Primogems or cost players a character. Making sure that the 50/50 system is properly managed is incredibly important to getting a featured 5-star.

It comes into effect whenever players manage to summon a 5-star unit. When the character is summoned, there is a 50% chance that it will be the featured banner character, and a 50% chance that it will be a character from the standard banner.

Fans will either need to get lucky, or have already lost the 50% featured chance to guarantee their odds. Once a 50/50 has been lost, the next 5-star is guaranteed to be a featured character. This means that if fans want to be 100% certain they will get Arataki Itto, they will need 28,800 Primogems.

Genshin Impact's pity system can simplify the process of getting a character, as long as it is managed well.

