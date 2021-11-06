Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Dragonspine event page and rewards revealed

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed the event page for the new upcoming event. The event looks set to focus on the Dragonspine region, with a snowy theme fitting for the season. We can expect a unique event with some interesting mechanics and a powerful new boss.

While many of the specifics are still unknown, these leaked menu items are cute. Players can get an early look at Genshin Impact's latest winter event here. The event will get fans in the mood for the season.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New winter event

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed a new event coming up for the winter season titled Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. This event will feature several main sections, similar to past Genshin Impact events. The event shop will likely have plenty of Primogems for players to collect as well.

A vital aspect of this event is the new Snowman section. This allows players to build up their Snowman, granting him new components until he reaches Mark Four.

Cinnabar Spindle

While not much is known about the rewards from this event, he will likely provide some refinements for the Cinnabar Spindle. This new sword will be Albedo's best slot 4-star weapon by far, as it allows for everything he needs. It grants extra defense as a substat, and its passive synergizes incredibly well with his skill:

Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 40% of Defense; this effect will enter a 1.5-second cooldown after dealing damage.

This boost stacks on top of his already pre-existing Defense multipliers, and this sword may make Albedo a severe threat. Players will want to get this new weapon, and it looks like the Snowman will be the key to obtaining it. Genshin Impact fans will need to ensure they get this event done if they plan to utilize Albedo.

riel @zhongliwrlds 3 weeks until albedo rerun, this will be on my screen soon! 3 weeks until albedo rerun, this will be on my screen soon! https://t.co/UdDMl0OO0Z

With Albedo's rerun occurring, this event is a perfect opportunity for players to get their hands on an incredibly potent weapon. While it may not have many uses outside of Albedo, Mondstadt's resident alchemist is a trusty support with many benefits that players will want to try when Genshin Impact 2.3 launches.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is coming shortly, and these new leaks have revealed a significant event coming with it.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha