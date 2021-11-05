Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Updated stats for Itto and Redhorn Stonethresher claymore

Genshin Impact's 2.3 beta has put Arataki Itto through quite a few changes and buffs. Fans may not know about all these changes as they have mostly been minor stat upgrades and passive changes. Some of these updates do help Arataki Itto quite a bit, while others are small nerfs to his kit. Players will definitely want to keep all of these changes in mind. These buffs and nerfs may affect their plans to build Arataki Itto. Luckily, these changes have all been documented, and fans can find the most updated version so far here.

Buffs and nerfs to Arataki Itto and the Redhorn Stonethresher in Genshin Impact 2.3

Arataki Itto's biggest changes so far have been to his constellations, with several of them providing different bonuses. Constellations in Genshin Impact usually provide some huge boosts to a character's power. Some of Itto's constellations have been nerfed, while others now provide even greater bonuses. Here's the rundown:

Itto's constellation 1: After using his Elemental Burst, Itto now gains two stacks of his passive, and then gains a single stack every 0.5 seconds for 1.5 seconds.

Itto's constellation 2: Now only provides a four second cooldown reduction to his Elemental Burst, and grants 18 energy max.

Itto's constellation 4: Now grants 20% ATK and 20% Defense to teammates after his Elemental Burst ends.

Itto's constellation 6: Grants a 70% Crit DMG increase to his charged attacks, along with a 50% chance to not consume his passive stacks.

Itto has also undergone some changes to his base stats, with his base HP decreasing and his base ATK and Defense increasing. Now at level 90, Itto will have 227 Base ATK, and 959 Base Defense. His HP will cap out at 12858, though Genshin Impact players can always raise it with Artifacts. These changes result in Itto dealing slightly more damage, which can always help in a tough fight.

Redhorn Stonethresher changes

The Redhorn Stonethresher has also received some amazing buffs, with its passive and substat increasing substantially. The Stonethresher now grants 88.2% Crit DMG at level 90, which is an insane amount from a weapon alone. To compensate, the weapon has a slightly lower Base ATK of 355, but it's still more than enough. Fans of Itto and Noelle will definitely want to pick up this Claymore in Genshin Impact 2.3. The Defense boosting passive from this massive blade is an incredible boost to these two characters. It increases Defense by 28% at Refinement one, and increases Normal and Charged Attack by 40% of Defense.

Itto will likely receive even more changes before he goes live in Genshin Impact 2.3, so fans will need to keep an eye out. The changes coming to this powerful Oni will make him one of the strongest Geo DPS characters in the game.

