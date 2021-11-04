Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Golden Wolflord nerfed for melee characters

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a new nerf coming to the Golden Wolflord in the new update. This nerf will allow players to take it down more easily with melee characters, as the boss has a new stunned state. Fans will need to take it down to get materials to ascend Arataki Itto, so the nerf will help melee focused teams. Players who plan on building Itto will definitely want to prepare for fighting this powerful boss. This new nerf will help players with their battle strategy, and fans should definitely keep it in mind.

New nerf to the Golden Wolflord according to Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks

The Golden Wolflord is a new boss coming in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update and players will be able to face it in a new arena on Tsurumi Island. This powerful foe wields the power of Corrosion, just like his lesser Rifthound allies. This damage can go through shields, dealing direct damage to a player's health bar. This can make the Wolflord a potent threat that fans will need to take caution with. Thankfully, a new leak has revealed a nerf coming to the boss that will let players take it down much easier.

Previously, this boss would take to the air and remain floating, causing melee characters to struggle against it. Fighting this foe with characters like Arataki Itto or Kamisato Ayaka would definitely be tough. Players would need to incorporate ranged characters like Catalyst wielders and archers to fight it. Now, it seems like this boss will feature a new mechanic to make it easier. After performing its powerful skill, the boss will wind up stunned on the ground allowing for easy attacks.

During this phase, Genshin Impact players will need to unload all of their damage and take down the boss. Once the stun ends, the Golden Wolflord will rise once more and the fight will resume. This is the best opportunity for melee focused teams to take down this massive foe, so fans should keep it in mind.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new content coming to the game, and this powerful new foe definitely looks like one to watch out for.

