Is Hu Tao a good Genshin Impact character?

Genshin Impact will be releasing its newest featured banner later today, and players will get another chance to summon for the game's biggest prankster Hu Tao.

Liyue's very own Wangsheng Funeral Parlor director hasn't been on a banner in quite a long time, but she has remained an amazing choice for many teams ever since her original release.

Many players are wondering if Hu Tao is worth the Primogems, especially with the release of so many new characters since her debut. Fans can find out whether Hu Tao is worth wishing for here.

Genshin Impact: Is Hu Tao worth wishing for?

Zeniet @Zeniiet Hu Tao Gameplay Trailer Hu Tao Gameplay Trailer https://t.co/67bBE3NjyA

Yes, Hu Tao is still one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Her overwhelming Pyro damage and massive Elemental Burst AOE can destroy even the strongest foes, leaving her at the top of the charts when it comes to pure DPS.

Hu Tao synergizes especially well with characters like Xingqiu, giving her the ability to Vaporize her attacks easily, which can drive her numbers up to an incredible degree. Hu Tao's unique HP draining playstyle also gives players the ability to build her with tons of HP, making her tanky enough to survive big hits and get back up.

Yuri Hanamitchi @YuriHanamitchi5 First day of Hu Tao😭 I didn't expect that damage 😭 First day of Hu Tao😭 I didn't expect that damage 😭 https://t.co/EmcyaKANnN

Thanks to her absurdly high modifiers, Hu Tao can pump out a ton of damage to enemies, especially with Elemental Reactions. Not only can Hu Tao's burst hit for well over 100k damage with a proper build, if she Melts or Vaporizes the hit, it can wipe the floor with an entire group of foes.

Hu Tao's Elemental Skill also lets her do a ton of consistent Pyro damage, giving her the ability to shred through Cryo shields or any enemies that have a weakness to the element.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Moment of Bloom" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/iXJwMm21kU

As Hu Tao's banner will also bring powerful support characters like Thoma, Sayu, and Diona, it's definitely a worthwhile banner to use some hard-earned Primogems on, especially if players need a powerful DPS character.

It's hard to go wrong with Hu Tao, as long as she is equipped with the right weapons and has a decent build, she can perform very well on any team in Genshin Impact.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact is full of characters, and Hu Tao still remains one of the best for a main DPS, making her a great choice to pick up during her rerun.

Edited by R. Elahi