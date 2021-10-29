5 best weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao has remained one of Genshin Impact's most popular characters ever since her introduction earlier this year, and she has made several appearances during the game's story and events.

Hu Tao also holds the crown as one of the game's strongest characters, with her immense Pyro damage making her a monster in endgame content. While her HP draining playstyle may take some time to get used to, once it's mastered fans can take advantage of her skillset to decimate their foes.

Equipping Hu Tao with the right weapon is key to making the most of her powerful kit, and the top picks can be found here.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 polearms for Hu Tao

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Liyue Harbor's "Versemonger of the Darkest Alleys"



She walks the line between life and death, shouldering responsibilities unknown to most mortals.



Be careful around Hu Tao, lest she leads you by the nose!



5) White Tassel

asul @kkmilvr got my lvl 90 white tassel ready for hu tao got my lvl 90 white tassel ready for hu tao https://t.co/POaEsJFsmq

Some Genshin Impact players may be surprised to hear that a 3-star weapon is one of the best choices for a 5-star unit, but the White Tassel definitely performs well on Hu Tao.

Thanks to its Crit Rate substat and its huge boost to Normal Attack DMG with Refinements, this weapon can outperform some higher tier weapons at Refinement 5.

Unfortunately, this polearm is only available through in-game chests, and if players have used them all, they will be unable to acquire a White Tassel. Still, if fans have a few lying around, they should definitely give them a try on Hu Tao.

4) Dragon's Bane

✨💗DEEEEEEEEEV💗✨ @DeevtheKWEEN Hu Tao with the Dragon's Bane is like so cute!!! Hu Tao with the Dragon's Bane is like so cute!!! https://t.co/tXOmxaC8ED

The Dragon's Bane is another underlooked pick that can perform amazingly with high refinements. Thanks to its passive boosting damage to enemies inflicted with Pyro, at Refinement five Hu Tao can do up to 36% more damage to her foes.

This is a pretty massive boost, though fans will need to make sure they constantly have Pyro on their enemies to take advantage of this bonus.

3) Blackcliff Pole

lys 🔬 winner pinned @kvverlis got the blackcliff pole on my alt for hu tao 👍👍 got the blackcliff pole on my alt for hu tao 👍👍 https://t.co/givX0eYKow

The Blackcliff Pole is a weapon that pretty much every Genshin Impact player can pick up if they save up enough Starglitter, as it is available in the Paimon's Bargain shop whenever the Royal weapons are out of rotation.

This weapon can provide Hu Tao with some additional Crit DMG and a useful passive to boost her ATK%, and is an overall solid weapon to equip on Hu Tao.

2) Deathmatch

The Deathmatch is a weapon limited to players who purchase Genshin Impact's battle pass, but it is an excellent choice for Hu Tao with a buff to her ATK% and Defense, along with a great Crit Rate boost as its substat.

This weapon doesn't provide anything exceptional, it is just a solid choice that works in almost any situation.

1) Staff of Homa

Of course, Hu Tao's signature weapon takes the top spot for her best option, as it provides an insane boost to her damage across the board. With an increase to her HP, Crit DMG, and ATK%, there's no better option currently in the game.

Genshin Impact players will get the chance to summon for the Staff of Homa again soon, with it making an appearance alongside Hu Tao during her rerun, so fans with some extra Primogems may want to give it a shot when it releases.

Genshin Impact gives players a lot of freedom with their builds, and picking the right choices can seriously change the difficulty level of the game.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi