5 best team comps for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao is a well-known Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact. With her banner right in the corner, players who wish to pull for Hu Tao prepare to collect her materials.

Aside from collecting Primogems and upgrading possible weapons and artifacts, one more crucial aspect will affect Hu Tao's performance. And that is the team comps.

Here is a list of potential team comps for Hu Tao and let her shine the brightest in most battles.

Hu Tao's best team comps in Genshin Impact

1) Hu Tao - Xingqiu - Fischl - Beidou

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Fischl, and Beidou in a team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu is the best support character for Hu Tao, so players can expect to see him in almost every possible Hu Tao comp in Genshin Impact. With Xingqiu in the team, his Elemental Skill and Burst allow Hu Tao to trigger Vaporize with her Elemental Skill constantly. Especially since Hu Tao's skills have no internal cooldown when dealing Pyro damage.

The benefit of adding Fischl to the team is to trigger Electro-Charge. When an enemy is affected by said elemental reaction, both Hydro and Electro can remain simultaneously. This means that not only can Hu Tao continue to inflict Vaporized reactions, but she can also inflict Overloaded reactions.

Beidou goes well when Fischl is in the team as the Electro resonance will generate elemental particles for the active character. In addition, Beidou is essential when fighting an enemy with a shield, as other characters in the team cannot break shields well with their weapon.

2) Hu Tao - Xingqiu - Kaeya - Diona

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Kaeya, Diona in a team (Image via Genshin Impact)

As a second option, players can go for Melt and Vaporize reaction by deploying Kaeya and Diona to the team. With two Cryo characters, the party will gain a 15% Crit Rate against Frozen enemies or those affected by Cryo.

Kaeya is a F2P option that can deal Cryo damage consistently with his Elemental Burst. If gamers want to step up the game, they can swap Kaeya with Rosaria or Chongyun. Rosaria can provide additional Crit Rate for the active character, while Chongyun can decrease Hu Tao's Elemental Skill and Burst cooldown when he is C2.

Diona is the second-best shielder in Genshin Impact. In addition to providing a shield, she can also heal Hu Tao when the latter is in critical health. As most know by now, Hu Tao deals more damage when she is at low HP. Thus, Diona's Burst, which can heal characters over time slowly, is perfect for Hu Tao. This is so players can decide when to step out of Diona's AoE Burst to stop the healing.

3) Hu Tao - Xingqiu - Fischl - Zhongli

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Fischl, Zhongli in a team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Zhongli is the best shielder in Genshin Impact. When Hu Tao is under 50% HP, where she performs best, having Zhongli's shield will help her focus on dealing damage. Additionally, Zhongli's shield is notorious for its tankiness and effectiveness when fighting any enemies. After all, the characters protected by this shield will shred the opponents' Elemental and Physical Resistance by 20%.

4) Hu Tao - Xingqiu - Albedo - Zhongli

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Albedo, and Zhongli in a team (Image via Genshin Impact)

If players want to focus on Vaporize, they can deploy two Geo characters, namely Albedo and Zhongli, in the team. With the Geo Resonance, not only will the shield strength increase by 15%, but the characters protected by a shield will gain 15% more damage.

For readers who don't know, Albedo has a passive ability called Homuncular Nature that will increase the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125. This skill is beneficial for Hu Tao, who will constantly trigger Vaporize on the field.

5) Hu Tao - Xingqiu - Xiangling - Sucrose

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Sucrose in a team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xiangling can provide a lot of buffs when she is stationed as the sub-DPS in the team, especially with her first and sixth constellations. For example, with Xiangling in the party, the Pyro elemental resonance will be activated to provide a 25% bonus attack. In the meantime, her first constellation will reduce the enemies' Pyro Resistance when being hit by Guoba's attacks. Furthermore, Xiangling's C6 skill will give all party members a 15% Pyro damage bonus.

Sucrose can utilize the Viridescent Venerer artifact set to reduce the enemies' resistance to the element she swirls by 40%. Of course, this effect also works on other Anemo characters in Genshin Impact. So, one can swap Sucrose with other optimal Anemo supports such as Jean and Kazuha.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hu Tao is very F2P-friendly with her equipment and party selections. Even without five-star support characters or weapons, Hu Tao can still deal significant damage as long as she has a decent artifact. Getting Hu Tao in her banner is highly recommended for Genshin Impact players who want to add to their DPS character collection.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee