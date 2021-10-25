Genshin Impact Hu Tao build guide: Best artifacts and 4-star weapons

Hu Tao is arguably one of the best Pyro DPS (Damage per Second) in Genshin Impact, and her position will not get snatched by other characters anytime soon.

Her rerun banner is getting closer and is highly anticipated by the community who missed her first banner in the previous version of Genshin Impact. Not only are players farming Primogems, but they also started upgrading the best artifacts and weapons for Hu Tao.

Following are the best artifacts and weapons suitable for Hu Tao's build in Genshin Impact.

Best artifacts built for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

1) 4-pc Crimson Witch of Flames

Crimson Witch of Flames description (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames is undoubtedly the best artifact set for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact. As both Hu Tao's Elemental Skill and Burst deal Pyro damage, she is usually deployed to a team focusing on Elemental Reaction.

In addition to 15% Pyro damage, this set also provides 40% damage for Overloaded and Burning, and another 15% for Vaporize and Melt damage.

2) 4-pc Lavawalker

Lavawalker description (Image via Genshin Impact)

If a player does not want to trigger Elemental Reaction and focus on Pyro damage instead, Hu Tao can be equipped with a 4-piece Lavawalker. While the 2-piece buff is irrelevant, the 4-piece bonus provides a 35% damage-intake for Pyro-affected enemies.

3) 4-pc Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Shimenawa's Reminiscence description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shimenawa's Reminiscence may not be able to provide additional Pyro damage for Hu Tao. But in return, the set will give an 18% attack bonus, and 50% increased damage for Normal, Charge, and Plunging Attack.

Best 4-star weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

1) Deathmatch

Deathmatch description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Deathmatch is the best 4-star weapon for Hu Tao. Not only it does it provide a 36.8% Crit Rate, but it also increases the wielder's attack by 16% or 24%, depending on the number of enemies nearby.

If Hu Tao is equipped with Deathmatch, players can focus on searching for Crit Damage circlet to increase Hu Tao's overall damage further.

2) Dragon's Bane

Dragon's Bane description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dragon's Bane is one of the best 4-star weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact. Its passive skill will increase the wielder's damage by 20% against enemies affected by Hydro or Pyro. However, it came with a great setback in Elementary Mastery for its sub-stat.

If one plans to use Dragon's Bane on Hu Tao, it is recommended to deploy her with the same team as Xingqiu, who is the best Hydro support character for Hu Tao and can easily trigger Vaporize.

3) Blackcliff Pole

Blackcliff Pole description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Blackcliff Pole's sub-stat is Crit Damage. This polearm is beneficial for Hu Tao if her Crit Rate and Crit Damage before equipping the weapon were within a good ratio of 50:100. In addition to the sub-stat, the passive skill also increases the wielder's attack by a maximum of 36%. However, it is more suitable for fighting a mob of enemies instead of a single boss fight.

Hu Tao's fans in Genshin Impact may start preparing for her build early on so they can enjoy utilizing her right after obtaining from the wish banner. Hu Tao's rerun banner is coming in a week on November 2 at 6 PM (UTC+8).

Edited by Danyal Arabi