Genshin Impact co-op photo submission event dates, rewards and rules

Genshin Impact has announced a new co-op photo submission event called Meeting of Light and Shadow. It is a web event where players have to submit pictures with their co-op teammates on social media platforms.

Web events seem like miHoYo's new strategy for interacting with the Genshin Impact community. Ever since the one-year anniversary, web events have become more frequent than ever.

From its rewards to rules, here's everything players need to know about the Meeting of Light and Shadow event in Genshin Impact.

How to participate in the co-op photo submission event in Genshin Impact

The Co-op photo submission event has begun as of 25 October 2021, and players will be able to share their pictures until 21 November 2021. The winners will be announced within 10 business days following the event's completion.

Participating in the co-op photo submission event is a simple task. Players have to post their original co-op photographs on Twitter, keeping in mind that the images meet the submission criteria and that their account is public.

The photographs must contain two, three or four travelers in co-op mode. Also, the UID and Nickname of the player must be visible on the submission.

While posting the images on Twitter, players must remember that they need to use the event tags #MeetingofLightandShadow and #GenshinImpact. In addition, they have to tag other players who are a part of the photograph.

Luckily, there are no limitations on the format of submissions. Images and GIFs of all forms can be shared on Twitter to take part in the event.

Genshin Impact co-op photo submission event rewards: Primogems, Blankets and more

A total of 59 co-op teams will get a chance to win exciting prizes via the Meeting of Light and Shadow event.

First Prize x 1

Monoceros Caeli Big Plush Cushion

1,500 Primogems

Second Prize x 3

Genshin Impact-themed Blanket

600 Primogems

Third Prize x 5

Genshin Impact Mousemat

200 Primogems

Lucky Prizes x 50

Random Character Hangable

Random Character Badge

It is worth noting that all the members of the winning team will get equal rewards from the co-op photo submission event.

Genshin Impact players who regularly play in co-op mode are certainly excited to take part in the new web event. The developers have allowed multiple submissions per player, and it is safe to assume that Twitter will be full of co-op photos in the upcoming weeks.

On the flip side, the in-game events in Genshin Impact with update 2.2 such as Labyrinth Warriors have also received an overwhelmingly positive response from players. All in all, miHoYo's action RPG finally looks fresh and loaded with content.

