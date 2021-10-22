Top 7 most used Genshin Impact characters in version 2.2 Spiral Abyss

Travelers curious to know the most used Genshin Impact characters in Spiral Abyss 2.2 should be delighted to know that the data exists.

Seven characters have a usage rate of over 85% for floors 9 through 12. Usage rate isn't the same as the percentage of players who own them. Instead, it refers to how many gamers who own these characters chose to use them for those floors.

Also, these characters are most relevant for floors 9 through 12. These are the most challenging floors of the Spiral Abyss, so covering it would make the most sense. Anybody who can beat those levels can effortlessly clear the previous floors in the Spiral Abyss 2.2.

All of this data comes from spiralabyss.org.

Kazuha, Bennett most used Genshin Impact characters in Spiral Abyss 2.2

1) Kazuha (96.2%)

Kazuha is a top-tier unit for the Spiral Abyss 2.2 challenges (Image via Genshin Impact)

49% of players who beat floors 9 through 12 of Spiral Abyss 2.2 owned Kazuha. Swirl is a very potent mechanic in Genshin Impact, and Kazuha is currently its best user.

There are many different elemental types in the Spiral Abyss, so Kazuha can take advantage of it. He's an excellent battery for gaining Energy and can efficiently dispatch the most challenging floors' mobs. His usage slightly wanes on floors 11 and 12, but it's still high.

A 4-piece Viridescent Venerer is by far the most popular artifact set to use. It boosts Kazuha's Anemo and Swirl DMG while decreasing enemies' Elemental RES when the swirl's extra element hits them.

2) Bennett (92.9%)

Bennett's role compression makes him a helpful unit for the Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bennett is arguably the best 4-star character in the game. His support capabilities are nearly unmatched, mainly because of his Elemental Burst. It can heal well and provide an ATK boost.

Pairing that with a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige boosts his Elemental Burst DMG and increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12 seconds. As a 4-star unit, it's much easier to get Bennett his Constellations than a character like Kazuha.

3) Zhongli (91.9%)

Zhongli is still a valuable asset to any team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Zhongli is still one of the best 5-star characters for general usage in Genshin Impact. His weaponry and artifacts are relatively diverse, which allows him to fit into more teams than most characters.

He's still arguably the best shield user in Genshin Impact. Zhongli's effectiveness can help protect gamers from the hordes of strong enemies found in the Spiral Abyss 2.2.

4) Raiden Shogun (90.5%)

The highly popular Raiden Shogun can work well in the Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

Interestingly enough, the Raiden Shogun has one of the highest own% rates out of any 5-star character (88%). Nevertheless, she has a usage rate of 90.5%, capping off at her highest on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

She works well with units like Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett. Coincidentally, those three 4-star characters are among the most commonly picked in the Spiral Abyss 2.2.

The Raiden Shogun is an excellent battery, thus synergizing nicely with units that have a powerful Elemental Burst.

5) Ayaka (89.2%)

Ayaka can work terrifically in some team comps (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ayaka's DPS capabilities are ideally suited for the harsh environment of the Spiral Abyss 2.2. She's a powerful Cryo user, so she works terrifically with characters who can help her freeze enemies like Kazuha, Venti, and Mona.

Her high base CRIT DMG is excellent in Genshin Impact. A 4-piece Blizzard Strayer artifact set is her most popular, as it can further increase her CRIT rate. Thus, it takes advantage of her CRIT DMG.

The slight boost to Cryo DMG also makes it valuable, as Ayaka's Cryo capabilities are respectable.

6) Xingqiu (87.5%)

Another useful 4-star support option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu is the only other 4-star character on this list. Like Bennett, he is a top-tier support option in Genshin Impact. He can help reduce incoming damage via his Elemental Skill (and also heal a little).

His usage gets higher the further players get in the Spiral Abyss. On the highest floors, Xingqiu becomes one of the most picked characters.

The Sacrificial Sword is his most popular weapon by a large margin. It synergizes nicely with his Elemental Skill, which is easy to acquire.

7) Venti (85.5%)

Venti might not be number one anymore, but he's still helpful for the Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

More people own Venti than Kazuha (65% vs. 49%), but the former's usage rate is lower by nearly 10%. Both characters excel with their Swirl mechanics, but Kazuha is the more straightforward unit to use for efficiency's sake.

That said, Venti is still a top-tier unit in Genshin Impact. He can pull off a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer artifact set as well, further bolstering his support capabilities.

Most of his usage comes from floor nine before tapering off in the later levels.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

