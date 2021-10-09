Xingqiu's birthday is on 9 October 2021, and Genshin Impact players can expect to get some free gifts on it.

Birthdays in Genshin Impact are a simple affair. Every character is born on a specific day, on which the player will receive mail. It doesn't matter if they own the character; the only requirement to get that email is to log in on the day of that character's birthday.

Xingqiu's gifts include one All-Delicacy Parcel and ten Silk Flowers.

Xingqiu's birthday in Genshin Impact: Date, gifts, and more details

Xingqiu's birthday gift and message (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu is a popular 4-star Hydro Sword user; hence, some players might enjoy this occasion. In 2021, the text and gifts in his birthday mail differ from last year.

Both years, for example, gave players an All-Delicacy Parcels, but the 2020 mail came with three Teachings of Ballad instead of ten Silk Flowers.

The 2020 birthday mail was also concise in text. In the 2021 mail, Xingqiu fears that the player might accidentally throw away the letter if it was on the bottom of the snack box.

Genshin Impact players will get the free rewards when it's October 9 in their timezone, so it will differ from server to server.

Xingqiu's birthday gift

The two gifts Xingqiu bestows upon the player (Image via Genshin Impact)

All-Delicacy Parcels is his special dish. It provides superior healing compared to the Crystal Shrimp it's based on (including the Delicious variant). For reference, All-Delicacy Parcel:

"Restores 26% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 570 HP every 5s for 30s."

By comparison, Delicious Crystal Shrimp:

"Restores 22% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 470 HP every 5s for 30s."

Xingqiu is the only character that can prepare All-Delicacy Parcels, and he has a chance to make it by cooking Crystal Shrimps. Genshin Impact players can get the recipe from the Wanmin Restaurant for 2,500 (provided that they're Adventure Rank 20+).

They can use ten Silk Flowers for both Xingqiu and Hu Tao's Ascensions.

Genshin Impact players wishing Xingqiu happy birthday

Hina💜 @hina030_ Xingqiu is the first genshin impact character to have his birthday a second time ! Xingqiu is the first genshin impact character to have his birthday a second time ! https://t.co/Y1hIxRoSdr

Xingqiu is the first Genshin Impact character to hit a second birthday. Naturally, some fans are happy and have posted various Tweets about him. Some of these include fanart, while others showcase the in-game mail.

make up a genshin player @makeupagiplayer genshin player who is excited for xingqiu’s birthday art genshin player who is excited for xingqiu’s birthday art

Genshin Impact fans love in-game birthdays because it gives artists an excuse to draw the character again. This Tweet exemplifies that feeling for Xingqiu fans. Over 2,000 people have liked the Tweet, and it was from 4 October 2021.

Some have been waiting for a while to see more Xingqiu art.

The above Tweet is an example of a fanart created solely for the character's birthday.

Different artists have varying art styles, so it's interesting to see how some fans appreciate the valuable support character.

Of course, some gamers like to share screenshots and artwork in one Tweet. This Twitter user even includes "HAPPY BIRTHDAY XINGQIU" in his username.

