What happens on your birthday in Genshin Impact?

When new players first create their Genshin Impact accounts, the game asks for the Traveler’s birthday.

On the day that players declare as their birthday, a unique item appears in their in-game mailbox. This mail expires a year later, meaning players don’t need to log in on their birthday to receive the gift.

The reward, “Cake for Traveler,” is a single-use item that provides resin.

Also read: Shrines of Depths in Genshin Impact: Rewards, how to find and more details

Genshin Impact’s Cake for Traveler birthday gift explained

Players can obtain their birthday gift by simply selecting “Claim” when viewing their birthday mail. By doing so, the Cake for Traveler will move to the player’s inventory.

Afterward, players can use their Cake for Traveler at any time. Using the cake will create a single Fragile Resin, an item that restores 60 Original Resin.

Alongside the Fragile Resin, players will also receive a souvenir item. Another Cake for Traveler goes to the player’s inventory, though this one is only a novelty that can’t provide more resin.

Resin is an important yet considerably scarce resource in Genshin Impact. Players need resin to complete domains, Ley Line Outcrops, and boss battles in the open world.

Players have a maximum of 160 Original Resin, and a single challenge costs a minimum of 20 resin. Currently, boss battles cost even more, 40 for normal bosses and 30-60 for weekly bosses.

Thus, it’s very easy to run out of resin, especially since just one resin regenerates every eight minutes.

Ley Line Blossom, requiring 20 resin for rewards (image via Genshin Impact)

Also read: Who is Varka in Genshin Impact

Using the Cake for Traveler item allows players to undergo a few more challenges in a single day. So, essentially, Genshin Impact rewards Travelers on their birthday by letting them play the game more and grind for more rewards.

Of course, new players don’t have to set their account’s birthday to match their real birthday. If they prefer to get a resin boost sooner, they can simply set their birthday such that they’re rewarded immediately.

However, birthdays can’t be changed once selected. Players should consider whether receiving the resin instantly is worth forgoing rewards on their real birthday.

(CN) If you want some extra reward, set your birthday to the current date.



It gives you:

- Cake for Traveler (Souvenir Item)

- Fragile Resin (Restores 60 Original Resin)#GenshinImpact #Tips #loot pic.twitter.com/59eERtHqTX — 🍙 🍱 Emergency Food Supply Paimon 🍥 🍣 (@genshinstuff) September 15, 2020

Naturally, the protagonist isn't the only one with a birthday in Genshin Impact. Players also receive rewards on characters' birthdays as well, if they own them.

Though not as useful as resin, players will receive a piece of mail from the birthday character with a special food item and talent materials. Players should make sure to claim these rewards within 30 days before they expire.

Also read: How to get Intertwined Fates in Genshin Impact

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul