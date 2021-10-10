Thanks to Raiden Shogun, Genshin Impact becomes the highest earning mobile game in September 2021

The Raiden Shogun played a crucial role in making Genshin Impact the highest-earning mobile game in September 2021.

Genshin Impact isn't the highest-earning mobile title in just one market; it earned the highest revenue out of any mobile game for September 2021. This feat includes both iOS and Android markets. Genshin Impact even managed to top both of those.

The main banner during September 2021 featured the Raiden Shogun. This was the best-selling character banner in most markets, and it lasted from 1 September 2021, to 21 September 2021. Data also exists to support this claim.

A ranking of the top ten games in a few categories in September 2021 (Image via Sensor Tower)

Genshin Impact dominated both iOS and Android markets. It was the best seller in both the App Store and Google Play. The top ten lists for each market vary by a noticeable amount, but Genshin Impact is number one in both of them.

These rankings don't include third-party Android stores. Still, the top ten for "Overall Revenue" consists of:

Genshin Impact Honor of Kings PUBG Mobile Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Candy Crush Saga Roblox Coin Master Uma Musume Pretty Derby Garena Free Fire Fate/Grand Order

These rankings are only applicable for September 2021. Genshin Impact has been a financial success since its inception, as it hit $1 billion in less than six months.

A breakdown of Genshin Impact's performance on Android (Image via Sensor Tower)

Even when Genshin Impact got review bombed, it made $341.7 million in total, according to Sensor Tower's Store Intelligence. Google Play is not available in China, which is why the above graphic doesn't include it. Likewise, the picture doesn't feature iOS numbers.

Genshin Impact's Wishes in September 2021

This data only includes the Chinese iOS market (Image via Genshin Lab)

Wishes are the main reason why players spend money on Genshin Impact. They try to get whoever is the 5-star character, so it's valuable to see the two active banners during this time frame.

The first banner featured the Raiden Shogun. It lasted from 1 September 2021 to 21 September 2021. The picture above only includes the Chinese iOS market, but it shows how much money the Raiden Shogun made for Genshin Impact.

According to Sensor Lab, 31.6 percent of Genshin Impact's revenue came from China. For reference, 21.7 percent arrived from the US, and approximately 21 percent from Japan. The rest of the percentages come from other parts of the world.

Kokomi's sales weren't as impressive in China, but they were significantly better in Japan. Hence, she still played a role in making Genshin Impact number one for "Overall Revenue."

Kokomi's banner continues into October, but it's worth noting that Raiden Shogun's banner lasted for two-thirds of September 2021. The latter's general popularity was the highest in every region.

For example, in Japan, the Raiden Shogun made more than double what Kokomi has earned thus far. The former was a significant character in Genshin Impact's Archon Quests, and many players were anticipating her eventual release.

Hence, it's no surprise that she sold as well as she did. Sensor Lab even states that the first week of Genshin Impact 2.1 (which featured the Raiden Shogun) generated $151 million.

