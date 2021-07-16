Genshin Impact launches HoYoLAB app for Android and iOS: How to download, and other details revealed

HoYoLAB is a free app that came out recently, which Genshin Impact players can download on both Android and iOS devices.

Fans of the HoYoLAB website can now do the same activities at the convenience of their own mobile devices.

On Android, the HoYoLAB app only takes up 48.75 MB upon initial download (more space may be required later on). On Apple devices, it consumes 51.2 MB (and may take up more space later on).

It should be noted that this is just HoYoLAB, not the Genshin Impact game itself. Genshin Impact was already released as an F2P game back on September 28, 2020, for both Android and iOS devices. Still, the HoYoLAB has many convenient features that make it useful for those that frequent the website.

Genshin Impact's new HoYoLAB app for Android and iOS devices: Download links, and other relevant info

‼️WE HAVE AN APP FOR HOYOLAB NOW‼️



okay ngl i’ve always wanted to have one like this and i saw it from the website and downloaded it instantly!! it’s easy to use to🥺 pic.twitter.com/9qjxRSYJKu — charm; genshintwt (asia), anitwt (@kaeyaskitten) July 15, 2021

One of the most useful aspects of this app is that it includes a daily notification for checking in. Given that most people are bound to check their phone or tablet at least once a day, it makes this app far more convenient than logging into HoYoLAB on their computer.

HoYoLAB is owned by miHoYo, so this is an official app (and not just an ordinary app released by fans). For those that don't know, HoYoLAB allows Genshin Impact players to look at their in-game stats, as well as offer several in-game resources if the player checks in every day.

Several community events also take place in HoYoLAB, making it a useful hub for Genshin Impact players to mingle in.

HoYoLAB download links

Genshin Impact players can download the app by going to one of the two links below (Image via miHoYo)

Android players can download the HoYoLAB app from the Google Playstore or by clicking here.

iOS players can download the HoYoLAB from the App Store or by clicking here.

HoYoLAB requirements

It should be noted that the HoYoLAB app won't run on every mobile device. For Apple users, their iOS version should be 11.0 or higher while for Android users, their Android version should be 6.0 or higher.

As previously mentioned, the file sizes are 48.75 MB and 51.2 MB for Android and iOS, respectively. Either version is free to download, so there is no monetary barrier to downloading this app.

What can players do with the HoYoLAB app?

omg there's a hoyolab app now 👁️ we can finally do our check-ins without having to go to the site! pic.twitter.com/WIuMHiqfsJ — pau 🌸 (@stringIess) July 15, 2021

The HoYoLAB app does everything the desktop variant is capable of doing. Genshin Impact players can track their stats, discuss topics on official forums, find out information about upcoming events, and a whole lot more.

It's a terrific app for those who wish to see more Genshin Impact. There are plenty of fanart, cosplay, and strategy guides to interest players from all walks of life.

Of course, Genshin Impact players can also continue using HoYoLAB on their computers. The main thing to consider is that the HoYoLAB app is a good alternative. Some players will prefer it over going to the website and vice versa.

As it has only been released recently, everything is still subject to be further optimized and improved in the future.

