PUBG Mobile loses top spot as Genshin Impact becomes highest-earning mobile game in September 2021

Genshin Impact by miHoYo celebrated its first anniversary recently. In the past 12 months, it has become the third mobile game to break the two billion dollar mark in revenue after Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile.

Genshin Impact generated 341 million USD in September 2021

Now, in the latest report by data analyst site Sensor Tower, Genshin Impact has been ranked as the top-grossing mobile game of September with 341.7 million USD. To take the top spot, it beat Tencent's titles Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. Genshin Impact also dethroned Garena Free Fire in the Google Play Store.

Top Mobile Games by Worldwide revenue for September 2021(image via Sensor Tower)

The App Store in China accounts for a large portion (31.6%) of Genshin's revenue, followed by the U.S.A and Japan at 21% and 21.7%, respectively.

PUBG Mobile dropped to third place in terms of overall revenue and app store revenue. However, it rose one spot in Google Play Store to sixth place.

With 209 million USD in gross revenue, the MOBA game Honor of Kings ranked second in gross revenue for the month. This is a decrease of around 10% from last month. The Tencent title generated approximately 95% of its revenue from China, with 2% from Taiwan.

The fourth place is taken by Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, which amassed 138.2 million USD in its first month of release. After its Chinese release on September 9, the game has amassed 2.8 million downloads and generated 22.7 million USD in revenue.

In September, players spent 7.3 billion USD across App Store and Google Play, a rise of approximately 11% year-over-year.

Globally, the United States collected 28% of total spending, which was the largest market by revenue. Second was Japan at 20.5%, followed by China at 18%.

Top 10 grossing mobile games of September 2021:

1. Genshin Impact by miHoyo

2. Honor of Kings by Tencent

3. PUBG Mobile by Tencent

4. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened by Netease

5. Candy Crush Saga by King

6. Roblox by Roblox Corporation

7. Coin Master by Moon Active

8. Uma Musume Pretty Derby by Cygames

9. Garena Free Fire by Garena

10. Fate/Grand Order by Sony

