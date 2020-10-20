Post India ban, PUBG Mobile loses top spot as Honor of Kings becomes highest-earning mobile game in September 2020

PUBG Mobile, from Tencent, maybe one of the most famous battle royale games in the world. But it has slipped to second place in the highest-earning games worldwide list for September. This title's revenue dropped to around 198 million USD last month, compared to 221 million USD in August, according to a report by Sensor Tower.

Around 56.5% of the total revenue was generated from the Chinese version of the game, Game for Peace, making the country the highest contributor, followed by the USA with 12.4% of the total revenue.

In July, the game earned more than 208 million USD in revenue, and was also the highest-grossing game in Q2 this year with a total revenue of 621 million USD.

PUBG Mobile also dropped out from the top 10 grossing games on Google Play Store, although it maintained second spot in the Apple App Store.

This game was banned in the country on 2nd September by the Indian government under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The after-effects of this suspension can be seen both in revenues and downloads, as PUBG Mobile was highly popular in this nation.

Honor of Kings, Coin Master may hay while PUBG Mobile falls

Honor of Kings overtook PUBG Mobile to become the highest-earning game for September, with around 240 million USD in player spending, according to the report.

Both Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile are published by Chinese multinational technology conglomerate Tencent. The former saw an 87% rise from September 2019. Around 96% of the game's revenue was from China, followed by 1.5% from Taiwan and 1.2% from Thailand.

Coin Master from Moon Active climbed seven positions to the third place in the highest-grossing games in the world list with close to 113 Million USD in player spending last month, up 121% year on year. This game was also the highest-grossing game on Google Play Store for the month.

Monster Strike from Mixi took the fourth place, followed by Pokemon Go from Niantic, which dropped down one spot to fifth place.