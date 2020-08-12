PUBG Mobile becomes top-earning mobile game worldwide for July 2020

PUBG Mobile has overtaken Honor of Kings to become the top-grossing game worldwide in July 2020. With an over 10.8% increment from July 2019, the game's total revenue reached $208.8 million last month, according to a report by Sensor Tower. Around 56.6% of the total revenue is generated from the Chinese version of the game, Game for Peace, making the country the highest contributor. The US follows with 10%, and then Saudi Arabia with 5.6%.

Honor of Kings dropped down a place to be the second-highest grossing game across the world. Only $16.8 million separates this game from PUBG Mobile, as this Tencent offering accumulated a total of $192 million in July. The year over year growth as compared to July 2019 climbed up to 34.8% for Honor Of Kings. Similar to PUBG Mobile, China contributed the most, with over 94% of spending in the game, followed by 2.4% from Taiwan.

Monster Strike remained in third place, followed by Pokemon GO, which climbed up a spot to #4, while Roblox dropped down a place to be fifth. On Google Play Store, Monster Strike topped the table as the most revenue-generating app, whereas in the Apple Store, Honor of Kings remained on top.

Lineage M, from NCSOFT, recorded its highest monthly revenue since July 2018, crossing $75.8 million. The app has generated over $2.8 billion over its lifetime with, maximum impact in South Korea. It ranked ninth on the list of top-grossing apps worldwide for July 2020.

PUBG Mobile growth reaches new heights

The growth of PUBG Mobile across the world has been phenomenal. The game has been blowing up charts in terms of download numbers, revenue, user base and year-over-year growth. PUBG Mobile also turned out to be the highest revenue-generating game for Q2 2020, according to another Sensor Tower study. The game has accumulated $621 million worth of revenue in the second quarter, with over 2.7 billion gamdownloads during this period.