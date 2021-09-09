PUBG Mobile generated $270 million in August 2021, Free Fire emerges as top-grossing title on Play Store

In the latest report by data analyst site Sensor Tower, Tencent's popular Battle Royale title PUBG Mobile dominated the world's top mobile game revenue charts in August 2021, earning 270 million USD in revenue.

This is the second consecutive month in which PUBG Mobile has been at the top. The game generated 299 million USD in July 2021.

Additionally, the title has also crossed 2 Billion USD in revenue in 2021, which is also quite impressive.

61.4% of PUBG Mobile's revenue came from China

Top Mobile games by worldwide revenue for August 2021 (Image via Sensor Tower )

About 61.4 percent of the company's revenue comes from PUBG Mobile's Chinese version of the game (called Game For Peace). The United States contributed 9 percent of the revenue, followed by Turkey with 6.5 percent. As an added bonus, the game ranked eighth in the Google Play Store and second in the App Store.

Honor of Kings by Tencent is the second most popular mobile worldwide, with revenue of 256.2 million USD million, up 3 percent year-over-year from August 2020. China accounted for approximately 95 percent of total earnings, followed by Taiwan with 2 percent. The game is also the top-earning game on the App store.

Another popular Battle Royale game, Free Fire by Garena is the top-grossing title on Google Play Store and has jumped three places to sixth place on the overall list.

Player spending within the mobile gaming industry increased by 8.6 percent year-over-year in August 2021, raking in 7.7 billion USD from both the App Store and Google Play store.

The United States accounted for 28 percent of all total revenue, with approximately 2.1 billion USD. Japan ranked second with 20.8 percent revenue, followed by China (where Google Play is not available) at 17.5 percent.

Top 10 grossing mobile games of August 2021

The top 10 mobile games based on worldwide revenue are:

1) PUBG Mobile by Tencent

2) Honor of Kings by Tencent

3) Genshin Impact by miHoyo

4) Fate/Grand Order by Sony

5) Pokemon Go by Niantic

6) Garena Free Fire

7) Roblox

8) Candy Crush Saga by King

9) Coin Master by Moon Active

10) Uma Musume Pretty Derby by CyberAgent

However, new regulations in China regarding gaming will have a negative impact on the revenues of many of these mobile gaming titles. The new rules mean that minors under 18 years of age can only play online games 3 hours in a week.

Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile will be among the biggest losers. However, other games will also see a reduction in revenues, since China is the biggest market for mobile gaming.

