PUBG Mobile becomes highest grossing mobile game in July 2021, Genshin Impact and Free Fire in top 10

Tencent's PUBG Mobile was the world's top-grossing mobile game in July 2021 with $299 million in revenues, according to a report by data analyst site Sensor tower.

PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings continue to dominate mobile gaming

In just seven months, PUBG Mobile has crossed the $1.5 billion mark in revenue and is most likely to cross the $2 billion mark in August. Moreover, July was the highest revenue month in the game's history, and this is the second time in the year PUBG Mobile has topped the revenues chart.

Top Mobile games by revenue for July 2021 (Image via Sensor Tower)

Growth was 40 percent compared to June and 26.7 percent compared with July 2020. Around 68.4 percent of the company's revenue is derived from the Chinese version of the game (Game For Peace). The United States contributed 6.7 percent of the revenue, followed by 6 percent from Turkey. The game was also the top-earning game on the App Store and ranked seventh on Google Play Store.

Tencent's MOBA, Honor of Kings, has slipped to second place in player spending worldwide, with $231.2 million in revenue. China contributed to around 95 percent of the total earning. Genshin Impact, launched in September 2020, became the third highest grossing mobile game in July 2021.

The global player spending on Pokémon GO was $150.4 million in July 2021, which was the fifth-best month ever for the augmented reality game. Its success is partly due to the success of Pokémon GO Fest, an annual festival on July 17-18 that brought in a total of $21 million. The title generated more than $5 billion in revenue within 5 years of release.

Free Fire took ninth place in the highest-grossing mobile games for July 2021

In July 2021, mobile games generated $7.6 billion from player spending, representing a 7.2 percent year-on-year growth rate.

The United States accounted for nearly 29% of global revenue in July 2021, averaging approximately $2.2 billion. The second-largest market for revenue was Japan, with 19.8 percent. China accounted for 17.4 percent of the reported revenue, but only through its App Store since Google Play is not available there.

Ten of the most grossing mobile games of July 2021

1. PUBG Mobile by Tencent

2. Honor of Kings by Tencent

3. Genshin Impact by miHoyo

4. Pokemon Go by Niantic

5. Roblox

6. Coin Master by Moon Active

7. Candy Crush Saga by King

8. Uma Musume Pretty Derby by CyberAgent

9. Free Fire by Garena

10. Three Kingdoms Tactics by Alibaba

