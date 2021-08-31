PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 3 Week 3 postponed 

In 2019, PUBG Mobile was relaunched as "Game for Peace" in China. Besides being one of the top-grossing games in the country, it also had an actively huge esports scene.

Having said that, the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) is the largest Game for Peace tournament in the country and awards millions of dollars in prize money. The third week of the PEL Season 3 was scheduled to start on September 2.

PEL 2021 week 3 postponed

PEL 2021 Season 3 week 3 postponed (image via PEL official)

In the latest development, Peacekeeper Elite League Season 3 Week 3 has been postponed to next week, meaning it now begins from September 9th. The postponement is due to the introduction of a new gaming rule on Monday.

Team TMG won both week 1 and week 2 of PEL 2021 Season 3. The top two teams from PEL 2021 season (S1-S4) will also qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, a $6 million tournament.

What is China's new gaming rule?

As reported by Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst with Niko Partners, the Chinese government regulator of video games, the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) has issued a new rule that imposes time limits for online gaming.

The new rule specifies that people under 18 years of age can only play online games on weekends/legal holidays between 8.00pm and 9.00pm, which pans out to three hours a week. The restrictions will be implemented from 1 September 2021. For context, the previous rule imposed a limit of 1.5 hours in a day.

China's game regulator continues to implement targeted regulations aimed at curbing game addiction among minors



New policy states that minors can only play games for one hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 8pm to 9pm.



An extremely restrictive policy. pic.twitter.com/kkbh9PGsND — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 30, 2021

PEL officials will carry out compliance work on the age of players before the league commences. Concerns have risen as some star players, like Daquan, RNG 77H and LGD Suki, are below 18.

Countries around the world are getting increasingly strict regarding gaming addiction. Notably, Bangladesh recently banned PUBG Mobile and Free Fire for three months. Apart from that, last year, India also imposed an abrupt ban on PUBG Mobile.

Pertinent measures have already been introduced to consolidate these changes. China's Tencent recently installed a facial recognition system that logs out teenagers and minors who stay in the game post midnight.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul