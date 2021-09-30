Genshin Impact generates $2 billion on the mobile platform a year post-launch

Within a year of its launch, Genshin Impact has become one of the most popular titles on the mobile platform. It has had a tremendous path to success post its worldwide launch. The title has one of the highest player counts on Android and iOS.

However, boasting a vast player base was not the only success that Genshin Impact could garner. According to a report by Sensor Tower, the title also generated over two billion dollars from in-app sales alone.

Since its official release on September 28, 2020, Geshin Impact has become the third highest-grossing game on the mobile platform. The title is narrowly trailing Tencent’s Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. This proves the viral nature of the ARPG outside PC and console.

Genshin Impact is a highly versatile game

Genshin Impact’s popularity is primarily rooted in seamless cross-platform play between console, PC, and mobile. miHoYo’s title is a game-changer in this regard. Along with the profound lore and beautiful (Zelda-esque) world design, it was able to capture the hearts of many in a short time.

Since Genshin Impact is a gacha game, there is a good deal of pay-to-play players in the title who have spent a fortune of their savings to get the rolls, characters, and weapons. The 2.1 event celebration itself could rack up $151 million in just seven days, making it one of the most successful events in the game’s history.

Even though a large portion of the player base feel let down by miHoYo when it comes to Kokomi and the anniversary rewards, the game is still going strong and will be getting more popular with each month. Players are currently looking forward to the 2.2 livestream during which three redeemable codes will be given out, along with 100 Primogems and other materials.

