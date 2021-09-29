Genshin Impact fans are unhappy as miHoYo spent millions on Twitter hashtags for emojis instead of anniversary rewards

Community frustrations with Genshin Impact's anniversary rewards do not seem to be dying down any time soon.

Not only did fans take to social media to voice their grievances, but a large portion of the community even started to review bomb the game on the Android Play Store. Genshin Impact dropped from a 4.6 rating to around 1.9 in a matter of hours, as community outrage reached an all-time high.

To make matters worse, miHoYo seems to have invested millions on Twitter hashtags for emojis instead of investing in better anniversary rewards to celebrate the event. This has crossed the game's fans even more.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

You can now use these fancy emojis on our official Discord and Forums.

Download link:



#GenshinImpact Genshin Impact winter emojis are finally here! THANKS to @soreko for this exquisite set. Paimon hopes it will warm Travelers up during this cold season!

You can now use these fancy emojis on our official Discord and Forums.

Download link: drive.google.com/drive/folders/…

You can now use these fancy emojis on our official Discord and Forums.

Download link: drive.google.com/drive/folders/…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/MRmxbMIN4V

It costs a significant amount of money to get these official Discord and Twitter hashtags up, and miHoYo seems to have allegedly spent around 10 million USD just to get this feature up and running.

This is not sitting well with Genshin Impact fans, especially the pay-to-play players who have invested a considerable amount of time and money in the game.

miHoYo's "wanton" spending on Genshin Impact hashtags irks community

The Genshin Impact year-one anniversary rewards have been dubbed one of the worst celebration prizes by a gatcha game.

The biggest haul from this event is the Blessing of the Welkin Moon, but only 10% of the player base will be able to get their hands on it via raffle format. The rest will have to settle for 100,000 Mora, which might look substantial, but it can be easily obtained by just investing a bit of Resin.

Zeniet @Zeniiet



Web Event

- 10% to win Welkin Pass

- Guaranteed 100k Mora



Contest

- Social Media to participate

- Rewards consist 100 Primogems and irl items

- Need Talent

#原神 #GenshinImpact Mihoyo shared more details for the 1st anniversary community rewards and involves RNG and Contest.

Web Event
- 10% to win Welkin Pass
- Guaranteed 100k Mora

Contest
- Social Media to participate
- Rewards consist 100 Primogems and irl items
- Need Talent



Web Event

- 10% to win Welkin Pass

- Guaranteed 100k Mora



Contest

- Social Media to participate

- Rewards consist 100 Primogems and irl items

- Need Talent

#原神 #GenshinImpact

Additionally, the Welkin Moon can also be purchased for only $5 a month. Hence, as a reward, it's not all event exclusive.

Community disappointment towards the rewards is growing, and miHoYo's silence on the matter is just making players feel like the developers betrayed them. Many Genshin Impact players are even looking to quit the game.

What makes them feel even worse is when they see that miHoYo is willing to spend millions on social media hashtags instead of listening to the community and improving the rewards.

A post on Reddit (Image via Reddit)

Previous Genshin Impact events provided much better rewards than what the anniversary is offering. With the amount of outrage that the community has shown, gamers hope that miHoYo finally listens to feedback.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/03/2021 at 08:00 (UTC-4)!

>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/h1kdKdpGEz

And with the version 2.2 special program on the way, some of the community desires might just get answered.

