Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream date and time revealed: Redeem codes, Primogems, and Thoma banner expected

Amidst the havoc of the 1st-anniversary commotion, Genshin Impact released the next live stream date for version 2.2. Unlike the usual live stream on Friday, it was set to air on Sunday because October 1 is the National Day of the People's Republic of China.
The Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch. The special event will be followed by the online concert Melodies of an Endless Journey, which will take Travelers on a magical musical journey through Teyvat's poignant melodies.
Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream date and time revealed
Genshin Impact will broadcast its version 2.2 live stream on October 3 at 8:00 am (UTC-4), meaning it will begin at 8:00 am EST and 8:00 pm CST for fans worldwide.
The new version of the live stream will premiere on Genshin Impact's official Twitch and be released on their YouTube channel four hours later. This Special Program will reveal insights regarding new game content and developments in version 2.2.
Readers must note that Twitch only applies to the EN version of the live stream. Genshin Impact will also release the CN, KR, and a new JP version of the live stream at the same time.
Each will be broadcast on different platforms. The CN live stream will be held on Bilibili, KR on their YouTube channel, and JP on Tokyo Game Show.
It is unknown what surprise Genshin Impact will bring to the 2.2 live streams. However, a few leaks suggested that players would get a free 4-star character, Xinyan, through an event.
In addition, Genshin Impact may also include a new musical event akin to the one featured in the Windblume Festival.
New redeem codes in Genshin Impact 2.2
Genshin Impact has stated in a post on HoYoLAB that they will drop some redemption codes and other goodies in live stream 2.2. Following the trends, there will be three new redeem codes for all users to claim before it expires.
Each code will provide 100 Primogems. Therefore, if Genshin Impact fans manage to claim all three redemption codes within the time limit, they will obtain a total of 300 Primogems.
Thoma banner to be released in Genshin Impact 2.2 update
Judging from the image released alongside the post, three EN voice actors may be invited to the program. The trio of characters is Thoma, Aether, and Lumine.
Thoma's introductory post was released on Genshin Impact's social media page on August 30. Furthermore, with his appearance in the live stream, he is most likely to be playable in the 2.2 updates.
Thus, it can be said that Thoma will gain his banner in the next version. As he is predicted to be a 4-star character, Thoma was leaked to be the promoted 4-star character in Hu Tao's rerun banner on the second half of Genshin Impact version 2.2.
Genshin Impact version 2.2 is just a few weeks away, and fans can learn a lot about the upcoming game content by watching the Twitch live stream or YouTube broadcast on October 3.