Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream date and time revealed, Announcement to be made on Tokyo Game Show

Genshin Impact has had its 2.2 livestream date revealed thanks to a YouTube livestream. The livestream is set to take place on the third of October at 8.00am EST and 8.00pm CST.

The livestream will be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch. It will be featured during the Tokyo Game Show, with guest invitations from voice actors and details about the 2.2 update. Players can find out more details about this upcoming livestream here.

Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream revealed

Genshin Impact will be having its 2.2 update livestream featured on the Tokyo Game Show 2021 on 3 October 2021 at 21.00 JST. This means that that the livestream will go up at 8.00am EST and 8.00pm CST for fans around the world.

It is expected to last around 50 minutes, and will feature the voice actors of Thoma, Xinyan and Aether in Japanese. They will discuss the content coming in the 2.2 update, along with some other upcoming events and more.

Thoma's appearance in this livestream all but guarantees that he will be playable during the 2.2 update. Xinyan's appearance may be curious to some players, but leaks have suggested that she will be available as a free 4-star character during this update.

Genshin Impact is bringing in quite a few events during the 2.2 update, including a new musical event similar to the one featured in the Windblume Festival. Fans won't want to miss out on this livestream for tons of info on the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.2 update.

Where to watch the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream

Genshin Impact usually debuts its livestreams on YouTube, and it seems like the 2.2 livestream will be no different. Details were revealed in an early upload of the stream's waiting room. Fans captured it before it was taken down.

Thanks to that, players know the time and place of the Tokyo Game Show 2.2 update stream, though it remains to be seen whether it will be simultaneously broadcast on Genshin Impact's official Twitch page or not.

Genshin Impact 2.2 is only a few weeks away and players can get a ton of information by tuning into the Tokyo Game Show livestream when it begins on 3 October 2021.

