Genshin Impact gets review bombed on Play Store, rating drops from 4.6 to 1.6 real quick

Genshin Impact should have been at its peak with its anniversary arriving, and millions of fans around the world excited for the massive event, but its reviews are telling another story. The game's fans have been outraged at the way miHoYo has been handling Genshin's anniversary event, and they have been review bombing the game on the Google Play store in retaliation.

Zeniet @Zeniiet

- Qiqi sticker spams in official forums and discord

- 1* Ratings in App Store

- Censorship bans

- Others

#原神 #GenshinImpact Current situation in the Genshin community has shown players discontent worldwide with what Mihoyo has shown in the 1st anniversary. What's happening..- Qiqi sticker spams in official forums and discord- 1* Ratings in App Store- Censorship bans- Others Current situation in the Genshin community has shown players discontent worldwide with what Mihoyo has shown in the 1st anniversary. What's happening..

- Qiqi sticker spams in official forums and discord

- 1* Ratings in App Store

- Censorship bans

- Others

#原神 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/iaEhp1dKyT

The game's rating, which previously hovered around a 4.6, has quickly dropped to a 1.6 and is constantly fluctuating as more and more fans pile on to bring the score down. With the outrage building on social media and in the community, the game may need some considerable changes to stop this movement.

Genshin Impact fans review bombing the game on the Google Play Store

てri @terribibbles That's a pretty solid review bomb on Genshin Impact That's a pretty solid review bomb on Genshin Impact https://t.co/ach5NAbUWI

A large portion of Genshin Impact's community has come together and started review bombing the game on the Google Play Store, bringing the game's rating down from a stellar 4.6 rating to an abysmal 1.6 in just a few hours. The score continues to drop due to a combination of factors that have caused outrage in the fanbase. The reasons include poor rewards from the in-game anniversary event and the raffle system chosen for the online anniversary rewards.

Many upset fans are voicing their opinions on sites like Twitter and Reddit, and have publicly denounced Genshin Impact for its poor anniversary rewards. With only 10% of players receiving the best rewards possible, many are angered by what they feel is a stingy decision from Genshin's parent company miHoYo. Due to a lack of an official statement from the game, players are pushing to try and force a change themselves.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51…



#GenshinImpact Time flies, a year has gone by, and Genshin Impact is about to turn one year old! Today, the Teyvat Hiking Association has brought you a rewards preview of the one year anniversary community events~View the full notice here >>> Time flies, a year has gone by, and Genshin Impact is about to turn one year old! Today, the Teyvat Hiking Association has brought you a rewards preview of the one year anniversary community events~



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Lp9S6LumOn

It remains to be seen whether Genshin Impact will officially respond to the player base and add new rewards or explain the current choices, but as of this article, the game's rating is a 1.6 and dropping. Fans will likely continue to push until the movement runs out of steam or something big changes in Genshin Impact.

Also Read

Genshin Impact's status as one of the best-reviewed Gacha games on the Google Play Store has come to an end, and until the community is satisfied, the game may never reclaim its crown or its fanbase.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar