Ayaka's birthday in Genshin Impact: Date, gifts, and more details

Genshin Impact has a tradition of celebrating character's birthdays with letters and gifts, and Ayaka is having her first birthday celebration today on September 28.

Ayaka has sent players a personal letter detailing her thoughts and dreams, along with some useful Sakura Blooms and a tasty snack. Players can check their in-game mail to receive the gifts.

When is Ayaka's birthday in Genshin Impact?

Ayaka's birthday is on September 28, coinciding with Genshin Impact's anniversary in some regions. Ayaka celebrates her birthday with some nice gifts and a letter sent to the player.

Ayaka's birthday letter

Ayaka's birthday letter details her thoughts on her parting with the Traveler, and how she still thinks of them often. She talks about a new trail she has discovered that has a great view of flowers and fireworks, and invites the Traveler to join her for a stroll.

She ponders on what they must be doing, and how she must be resolute and complete her duty.

Ayaka cautions the Travelers not to overwork themselves and to keep Paimon safe. She finishes the letter by shyly asking the Traveler to see her for her birthday.

Ayaka's birthday rewards in Genshin Impact

Ayaka's birthday gifts in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ayaka gifts the player with some simple items for her birthday, as she offers 10 Sakura Blooms and a Snow on the Hearth food item.

Snow on the Hearth

Snow on the Hearth is Ayaka's specialty dish, and fans will receive one in Ayaka's birthday letter. This food item will revive a character and heal 20% of Max HP, and restore an additional 1500 HP afterwards. This meal is created with the Sakura Mochi recipe, and players will need to have Ayaka cook the meal to get the Snow on the Hearth.

Here are the ingredients:

4 Rice

2 Sugar

1 Sakura Bloom

Sakura Blooms

Ayaka will also gift the player 10 Sakura Blooms, which can be used for many recipes, including the Snow on the Hearth. They can also be used to create fishing bait or to ascend Ayaka. Collecting these petals can be difficult, so fans will definitely be happy to get 10 free Sakura Blooms.

Genshin Impact's birthday celebrations always bring some free gifts and a touching letter, and Ayaka's is no different.

