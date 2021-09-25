Wavebreaker's Fin in Genshin Impact: Leaked stats & Passive ability of the upcoming polearm

Genshin Impact is full of powerful weapons, and thanks to leaks, fans can learn about a new 4-star spear with incredible potential. The Wavebreaker's Fin is an upcoming 4-star polearm that can provide characters like Thoma and Xiangling with huge bonuses.

Players can learn about this new spear's passive ability and prepare for its arrival in Genshin Impact. It's currently unknown when this weapon will be released, but it is predicted to arrive in the Genshin Impact 2.2 update, making it perfect for Thoma's release.

Genshin Impact leaks: Wavebreaker's Fin passive and more

The Wavebreaker's Fin is a recently leaked Genshin Impact polearm that will be an ideal fit for most of the supportive spear wielders. This weapon provides an ATK% substat with a base Attack of 620 at level 90, and an amazing passive for damage focused supports:

For each point of a team's maximum Energy, the wielder of the Wavebreaker's Fin gains a 0.12 percent increase to their Elemental Burst DMG.

A maximum of 40 percent increased DMG can be gained through this passive.

This passive can provide some amazing value on characters like Thoma or Xiangling who are off field supports. With this weapon, they can inflict a ton of damage through their Elemental Bursts.

These two are also often paired with high Energy characters which will further boost the damage from the passive. Other users of this spear could include the Raiden Shogun, as she also benefits from the team's Energy costs.

Wavebreaker's Fin ascension materials

The Wavebreaker's Fin will utilize new drops from the Riftstalker enemies, which will arrive with the Genshin Impact 2.2 update. These dangerous new foes will drop their claws, and players will need to collect plenty hem to ascend this new spear.

They'll also need handguards from Inazuma's plentiful rogue samurai, and masks from the Court of Flowing Sand. This weapon will definitely be worth ascending, as its passive will increase damage by a ton.

Genshin Impact's armory of weapons continues to expand with each update, and the powerful Wavebreaker's Fin is no exception.

