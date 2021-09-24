Genshin Impact leaker who revealed Raiden Shogun's models, shares roadmap for Itto, Shenhe and Yae Miko

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a new roadmap for characters like Itto, Shenhe and Yae Miko. This leaker is a reliable source that revealed the Raiden Shogun's model early, which gives them some veracity in the leak community.

This leaker has revealed new info that details the future lineup of characters coming to update 2.4 and 2.5. Fans of these long-awaited characters will definitely want to find out when they are releasing, though the dates may be farther away than expected.

Players can find out all of the predicted updates here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Itto, Yae and Shenhe roadmap leaked

A reliable insider has just revealed some key leaks that may point to the release dates of characters like Itto, Shenhe and Yae Miko. These characters each have large fanbases who have been waiting patiently for their release, and thanks to this leaker, they may have just gotten more info.

This leaker has previously had several verified leaks, including an early model release of the Raiden Shogun. Now, they are spreading info that Itto and Shenhe will be released in Genshin Impact update 2.4, with Yae Miko appearing in update 2.5.

Arataki Itto and Shenhe leaks

Arataki Itto and Shenhe are both reportedly going to appear in the Genshin Impact 2.4 update, which is quite a way off from the current 2.1 update. Itto has data in Genshin Impact's files that point to his release as a playable character soon. He appears to be a claymore wielder and will likely be a 5-star character once he releases.

Shenhe has had a model in Genshin Impact ever since its early days, but no news about her has been released ever since players found her early model. Fans assumed she had been scrapped, but according to the leaker, she will be appearing alongside Itto later this year.

Yae Miko leaks

According to this post, Yae Miko will not be appearing until Genshin Impact 2.5, which may take until 2022 to launch. Genshin fans may be disappointed that the fox priestess will take so long to release, but as she is set to be one of the most powerful Electro DPS in the game, the wait will definitely be worth it.

Miko has played a huge role in Genshin Impact's story so far, and a return to Inazuma with her in tow would make sense for a future update.

This leaker has been accurate in the past, but fans should keep in mind that leaks are always subject to change.

