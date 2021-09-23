Best Kokomi build for Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.1

Genshin Impact has just released its newest 5-star character Sangonomiya Kokomi, and players can now summon for her and use the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island on their teams.

Kokomi is a powerful Hydro catalyst character who can provide an insane amount of healing to any Genshin Impact team. She can also be built as an enabler or even as a main DPS, giving players tons of choices when they build their Kokomi.

The Spiral Abyss requires players to bring their most powerful characters, and Kokomi can definitely stand strong with the right build.

Genshin Impact: Best Kokomi builds for the Spiral Abyss

Kokomi is a very unique character as she utilizes many stats that most Genshin Impact characters would overlook, like HP% and Healing Bonus. Many players will utilize their Kokomi for different means, as she can perform the role of a powerful healer or a damage dealer.

She can also allow other unique team compositions to function well, like Elemental Reaction focused teams. Here are a few ways that players can bring their Kokomi into the Abyss.

Healer Kokomi

leann 🌸 gorouluvr @ toarise @aIIbedo current kokomi build!



kokomi is split scaling (skill = atk ; burst = hp) and doesn't crit bc of her passive so im stacking as much hp, atk, em, and er on her as i can :3



healing bonus is currently at 50% but itll be higher with weap + ascension passive (~85%) (✿^‿^) current kokomi build!



kokomi is split scaling (skill = atk ; burst = hp) and doesn't crit bc of her passive so im stacking as much hp, atk, em, and er on her as i can :3



healing bonus is currently at 50% but itll be higher with weap + ascension passive (~85%) (✿^‿^) https://t.co/5YDuc30cdV

Building Kokomi for healing will allow her to keep any team topped up as she provides a massive amount of healing from every part of her kit. Fans will want to prioritize HP% and HP stats as they build Kokomi as a healer, as her healing scales from her Max HP.

Players can use a combination of the Maiden Beloved Set, and the Tenacity of the Milelith set, and will definitely want a good Healing Bonus circlet as well.

Enabler Kokomi

This Kokomi build focuses on using her to enable reactions like Electro-Charged which can clear the Spiral Abyss quickly.

As Kokomi can apply Hydro with ease and consistency, teams like Taser Kokomi have begun to become popular. She can enable characters like Fischl and Beidou to do tons of damage and will definitely help players who are struggling with AOE damage.

Players won't need any specific artifacts for this build, but a focus on Elemental Mastery can help. A Hydro DMG Bonus% Goblet will also be a good factor, so players can run the 4-PC Heart of Depth set if they have good pieces.

Main DPS Kokomi

HARU @H4RUKAKASHI Kokomi carried my abyss team fr Kokomi carried my abyss team fr https://t.co/Xu5PNO0yY7

Kokomi can also function as a powerful Main DPS with the right artifacts, as her damage potential can be very high. With a 4-PC Heart of Depth set, Kokomi will gain a large bonus to her Hydro damage, and players will want to opt for a HP% sands to boost her Max HP even higher.

A Healing Bonus circlet will be a good choice as Kokomi's passive will take the healing bonus and increase her damage accordingly. Kokomi can definitely function as a powerful Genshin Impact DPS with the right build.

Genshin Impact players shouldn't write off Kokomi as she can perform many roles and will definitely be a useful character on any team.

