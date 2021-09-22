Best team compositions for Kokomi in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will be releasing its newest 5-star character Sangonomiya Kokomi very soon, and fans will finally be able to use the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island for themselves.

Kokomi's kit is unique, allowing her to fit in many team compositions, as she is a versatile healer. Kokomi can also put up a decent fight, especially in her Elemental Burst form, though fans should likely focus on a healing build if they don't plan on summoning for constellations.

Players can learn about Kokomi's best team compositions here.

Genshin Impact: Kokomi's 3 best team comps

Kokomi is one of Genshin Impact's most unique characters, as she will be built like no other. Kokomi will be the first character in the game to wholly disregard Critical stats like Crit Rate and Crit DMG. This opens up the possibility of builds that focus on underused stats like Healing Bonus and HP%.

Fans will want to spend some time equipping their Kokomi with the best artifacts to allow her to really shine. But a character is only as good as their teammates, and so here are some of Kokomi's best allies.

Permafreeze team

A permafreeze team with Kokomi may work well (Image via Genshin Impact)

One of Genshin Impact's most powerful reactions is Cryo and Hydro, which produces the Freeze effect. This can lock enemies in place, allowing players to deal massive damage to them while they are stuck.

Some of the best freeze enablers are characters who can provide Hydro while they are off the field, and Kokomi can do just that, while also keeping her team healthy.

Players can opt to run Ayaka with Kokomi to allow for some powerful Cryo bursts, or replace Mona with Kokomi in the popular Morgana team comp, replacing the power of Mona's damage with the healing from Kokomi.

Electro-Charged

bituin 🐛 @yunjincore My team comp for kokomi 😮‍💨 i got it from kokomi mains reddit i kinda like it My team comp for kokomi 😮‍💨 i got it from kokomi mains reddit i kinda like it https://t.co/50sSSNmRbL

Electro-Charged can also be a powerful comp, utilizing Kokomi as an enabler to keep the electricity flowing between enemies. Usually teams like this will use a Hydro character like Childe or Xingqiu to apply Hydro consistently, but since Kokomi is a Catalyst user, she can continuously apply it with no cooldowns.

She can also make sure the team stays at full HP, even if they take any stray zaps from the reactions.

Vaporize team comps

Kokomi can also work in a Vaporize team comp, as she can apply Hydro fast and consistently. This allows her to enable massive damage from fast Pyro applicators like Xiangling, which can easily destroy enemies.

One thing that allows Kokomi to really shine in this build is her healing, as getting up close with Xiangling's Pyronado can sometimes cause players to get hit, but with Kokomi's insane healing, it gets patched up in seconds.

Kokomi can provide a lot to a Genshin Impact team, as both a healer and a powerful enabler. Fans should definitely give her a chance when her banner is released on their server.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi