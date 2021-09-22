Fertilizer Salesperson quest in Genshin Impact: How to progress Inazuma Reputation 

Genshin Impact is brimming with tasks, and the Fertilizer Salesperson quest in Inazuma is a very quick and easy one. This quest can be found on Watatsumi Island in Bourou Village, and involves players solving a problem by acquiring fertilizer for a farmer.

This quest is mostly dialog, with the steps only taking a few minutes to complete. Players can get some easy AR EXP along with Inazuma Reputation simply by finishing this quest.

Fertilizer Salesperson quest: Walkthrough with location in Genshin Impact

To start this quest, fans will need to head to Bourou Village on Watatsumi Island. The questgiver's name is Iwata, and he needs help securing some fertilizer for his plants.

Players can talk to him to get a basic idea of what's going on, and then will be given the Fertilizer Salesperson quest. Unlocking this quest requires them to complete the first part of Kokomi's story quest Dracaena Somnolenta, or else it will be inaccessible.

Talk to Iwata

Iwata can be located tending the garden in Borou Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Speaking to Iwata will require you to head to this village in Watatsumi Island. He will be standing in the gardens and inspecting the carrots, allowing for easy access to this NPC.

He will talk about someone from Sumeru who's selling mysterious fertilizer that makes plants grow and yield tons of fruit. This seller is Vahid, who can be found in other quests regarding fertilizers. Once you have spoken with Iwata and discussed the fertilizer, you can move on to the next part of the quest.

Return the next day and appraise the fertilizer situation

Waiting for the fertilizer to take effect (Image via Genshin Impact)

This step won't even require you to move an inch from where you ended the conversation with Iwata. All you'll need to do is set the in-game time to the next day. This will complete this portion of the quest and allow you to move forward.

Defeat all opponents

Suddenly, slimes appear (Image via Genshin Impact)

In this step, you'll need to take down a few slimes that have been drawn to the area. Taking them down should be a snap with the right team, as it is only a group of weak Cryo and Electro slimes. After defeating them, you can talk with Iwata again.

Talk to Iwata

Iwata relays some information about the fertilizer (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you speak to Iwata, he will explain that he was simply testing the fertilizer when the slimes attacked. Suddenly, Gorou will make a surprise appearance, and question what is going on. Fans of the archer will definitely be happy to see him in this side quest, and his involvement will speed things up quite a bit.

Go with Gorou to investigate the suspicious person

The suspicious individual in question (Image via Genshin Impact)

You'll need to head to a specified point on the map to help Gorou locate the suspicious person. However, you may recognize the researcher Alrani from her multiple appearances in the game.

There is a ton of dialog explaining the events going on during the quest, and everything is resolved between the two parties. After a humorous conclusion, the quest will be completed after this final step.

Go with Alrani to talk to Iwata

Heading back to Iwata (Image via Genshin Impact/Enthy)

Alrani will want to speak to Iwata to clarify things about the fertilizer. After a brief conversation between the two, you will be done with the Fertilizer Salesperson quest and gain some rewards including 100 AR EXP and 20 easy Inazuma reputation points.

Genshin Impact sidequests are generally quick and fun ways to get extra rewards, and this one is no different. Fans should definitely head to Borou Island and complete the Fertilizer Salesperson quest.

