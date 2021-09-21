Unhappy with Genshin Impact anniversary rewards, fans storm Twitter to bash miHoYo

Genshin Impact is celebrating its first anniversary soon, packed with rewards and events. Unfortunately, the rewards for the huge celebration have been disappointing to many fans.

miHoYo has been slowly revealing the rewards that will be available for players, and as they continue to be unveiled, the community outrage continues to grow.

Fans are unhappy with the lack of high-value rewards and are heading to social media platforms to vent their anger. Twitter, in particular, is full of unhappy fans who are bashing miHoYo, and players can read some of their thoughts here.

Genshin Impact: Fans are unhappy with anniversary rewards

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51…



Genshin Impact's first anniversary is coming up, and many fans are disappointed by the announced Anniversary rewards. The new announcement came earlier today from the official Genshin Impact Twitter account and detailed several community activities planned to provide fans with extra rewards.

Unfortunately, many fans have pointed out the lack of substantial rewards from what should be a massive celebration and have taken issue with the fact that they will only gain small sums of Primogems for what are essentially web events.

Zeniet @Zeniiet



Web Event

- 10% to win Welkin Pass

- Guaranteed 100k Mora



Contest

- Social Media to participate

- Rewards consist 100 Primogems and irl items

- Need Talent

The biggest cause of outcry is the "A Message in Time" Web Event that has stretched the rewards into a raffle, resulting in only 10% of the community gaining a precious Blessing of the Welkin Moon, while 90% only recieve a pittance of 100,000 Mora.

Many fans have pointed out how much money Genshin Impact has made in just a year. The fact that players are required to participate in social media events just for a chance to receive a reward is incredibly upsetting to many.

Fan reactions to these rewards

The Genshin Impact community has not taken this news well and has been slamming miHoYo on multiple platforms with their thoughts on the rewards. The game's rewards have been compared to other Gacha games that are far more generous during events, especially anniversary events.

Even Genshin Impact's sister game Honkai Impact has a larger reward for its anniversary. Players can see some examples of fan outcry here:

Selena @KissKokomi Genshin Impact players seeing the anniversary rewards Genshin Impact players seeing the anniversary rewards https://t.co/NnXP27Ht62

Verom @artificialguy1 Mihoyo for genshin anniversary be like: Mihoyo for genshin anniversary be like: https://t.co/EXru8MH34c

Jeremy 🎸 @AK0TWT How do people defend Genshin when they literally made an anniversary reward a gacha How do people defend Genshin when they literally made an anniversary reward a gacha https://t.co/hKhWe8G5T6

Takerutomy @TakerutomyYTB Mihoyo announcing the anniversary "rewards"



Every genshin impact player: Mihoyo announcing the anniversary "rewards"



Every genshin impact player: https://t.co/kdk2aSjOlx

emi🐋 @emiyatea every player's reaction to the genshin impact anniversary rewards every player's reaction to the genshin impact anniversary rewards https://t.co/XKC7Dy7Dsz

It remains to be seen whether the rewards will increase in the next update of Genshin Impact. Hopefully the in-game event will address community concerns and provide tons of rewards.

