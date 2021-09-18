Should you pull for Kokomi in the next Genshin Impact banner?

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Sangonomiya Kokomi is only a few days away, and many players are wondering if they should summon for her.

The Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island is definitely one of the most unique releases that Genshin Impact has had, and fans will need to decide whether she fits into their team compositions.

Kokomi has made several appearances in the storyline of Inazuma, and she has gathered a loyal fanbase in the community. Fans can learn more about whether they should pull for Kokomi here.

Genshin Impact: Should fans pull for Kokomi on the next banner

Sangonomiya Kokomi's Drifting Luminescence banner will begin on September 21 at 6:00 PM (Server Time) and bring the new 5-star Hydro catalyst character to Genshin Impact.

Kokomi has appeared before in the story, but she was unplayable prior to this banner. She has a unique kit centered around her Max HP and her powerful healing, and she can keep teams healthy in even the most dire scenarios.

Kokomi is also one of a kind in Genshin Impact as she is the first character to be completely not reliant on Critical stats. While some other characters don't prioritize crits in their builds, having the stat was never a downside before.

With Kokomi however, as she is completely unable to crit, she won't need to use any artifacts with Crit stats on them. This frees up Kokomi to use tons of artifacts that would otherwise just be trashed or unusable.

Kokomi's role in Genshin Impact

Kokomi's role in Genshin Impact will most likely be the same for most players, as her kit revolves around her powerful healing. She can provide an insane amount of staying power to a team as all of her abilities can provide health to her teammates.

She can even heal her team from an off-field position while contributing extra damage and reactions with her Elemental Skill. Her Elemental Burst also allows her to get some extra damage in with its Max HP scaling.

However, it is unlikely that players will be able to make Kokomi their main DPS in Genshin Impact. Kokomi does have good scalings on her abilities, but it seems that her damage potential may be limited without constellations.

It's still unknown just how powerful she will be, but as of current calculations and damage theorycrafting, she won't be the best option for a main DPS character.

Is Kokomi's banner worth pulling on

Kokomi's banner has been leaked by a reliable source, and it seems to have some powerful 4-star options. Players can summon for characters like Xingqiu, Rosaria and Beidou, who are some of the best 4-star characters in the game.

Xingqiu, in particular, fills the role that a lot of players want Kokomi for, as an off-field Hydro support. If fans need any of these 4-star characters, it is definitely worth summoning on this banner to try to get them.

Genshin Impact's newest character Kokomi offers a lot, but may not be the right fit for every player.

