How to check Genshin Impact pity for Character & Weapons banner ahead of Kokomi's release

Genshin Impact will soon release its newest banner and fans will be able to roll for Sangonomiya Kokomi. She is Genshin's newest 5-star character, and will bring the might of Watatsumi Island to any team, but players first need to make sure they can summon her.

Summoning Kokomi comes down to managing pity. Players can find out how to manage their pity for both the character and weapons banner.

Genshin Impact: How to check pity for Kokomi banner

Kokomi's banner has reportedly been leaked, and fans can now prepare to summon her when it drops on 21 September 2021. Kokomi is a new 5-star Hydro catalyst character coming to the next banner in Genshin impact 2.1. She has a unique and powerful skillset that will allow players to heal their teams.

With tons of healing and Hydro damage, many are planning to try for Kokomi. However, players will require adequate amounts of pity to stand a chance.

Pity is a mechanic that influences the number of summons required to get a certain character. Managing it will allow players to acquire their favorite characters very early.

Summoning in Genshin Impact builds pity, and at 90 summons, hard pity is reached. At this stage, players are guaranteed a 5-star character or weapon depending on their choice of banner.

Checking pity is as easy as clicking the history tab on the Wish menu. However, players will need to do this often as Genshin Impact deletes wish history after a certain amount of time.

Still, as long as players keep wishing, they should be able to keep count of how many they have done since their last 5-star acquisition. Then, they just need to subtract that from 90 to know their current pity for the character banner.

How to check weapon banner pity

Pity for the weapons banner works similarly to the one mentioned above, though hard pity begins at 80 wishes. Calculating weapons banner pity is done the same way, by accessing the history and counting each wish since the last 5-star reward. Players may also want to account for their chosen path, as the new system can help them guarantee their preferred 5-star weapon.

Calculating pity in Genshin Impact is a simple task, and once it is properly managed, players can get any character they want.

