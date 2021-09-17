Yunjin in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the Liyue character so far

Genshin Impact has a ton of characters who have been featured in the lore or in leaks, but have yet to appear in the game.

Yunjin is one of those characters, as she was leaked way back during Genshin Impact's early days, and fans have been waiting for the famous singer from Liyue to appear ever since.

Yunjin was originally a Geo character, but it seems that her Vision may have changed thanks to a recent appearance in a leaked Liyue cutscene. Fans can find out everything that's known about Yunjin so far here.

Genshin Impact: Everything known about Yunjin so far

daisy 🌼 @yoimyia no more low res flat lit yunjin images please



Yunjin will likely be an upcoming Genshin Impact character who has made her first official appearance in a recent leaked Liyue cutscene. Fans have been waiting for her arrival to the game ever since her initial leaks early on into Genshin Impact, and she seems closer than ever.

Yunjin is a famous performer in Liyue, who can sing, dance and brew tea, and she works at the Heyu Tea House. Players who enjoy Liyue's aesthetics will definitely like Yunjin as she strongly fits the theme of Liyue.

Thanks to her appearance in an upcoming cutscene that was recently leaked, it appears that Yunjin may have had her element changed from Geo to Cryo or Anemo.

Yunjin was originally leaked as a Geo Polearm character, but after a long period of time, she could have undergone an entire rework similar to characters like Mimi. Fans will just need to wait and see for more information about Yunjin's element.

Yunjin possible rarity and banners

yzz | 📚 @nlemiya paimon just confirmed that im going to skip not one, not two, BUT FOUR banners for yunjin gn paimon just confirmed that im going to skip not one, not two, BUT FOUR banners for yunjin gn https://t.co/zqliVfPSnF

Previously it was believed that Yunjin would be a 4-star character from Liyue, but as Genshin Impact has shown in the past, characters are very subject to change during beta states.

Yunjin may have completely changed from her initial leaks, and she could be a 5-star character after so much time has passed. However, it is likely that the Liyue singer will still be a 4-star character as Genshin Impact is set to debut several rerun banners. She may make an appearance on one of these upcoming banners however, so fans should keep an eye out.

Genshin Impact continues to tease new additions to its ever-growing roster, and fans just have to wait for official reveals on characters like Yunjin and Yelan.

