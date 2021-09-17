Everlasting Moonglow in Genshin Impact: Stats, and upcoming weapon banner leaks

Genshin Impact will be releasing its newest 5-star weapon, the Everlasting Moonglow alongside Kokomi on 21 September. This new weapon is Kokomi's signature weapon, and is a powerful catalyst with some unique effects. It's bonuses are tailor made for Kokomi and can make her an amazing support for any Genshin Impact team. This weapon's effects and info have been leaked, and players can read about them in this article. They can also read about the other weapons on the upcoming banner, allowing for early summons once the Everlasting Moonglow is released.

Genshin Impact: Everlasting Moonglow details and more

andrea 175/180 for kokomi @lalanenoki this is what all kokomi and everlasting moonglow wanters will be seeing in their inventories in 12 days this is what all kokomi and everlasting moonglow wanters will be seeing in their inventories in 12 days https://t.co/EyvG6HWDqQ

The Everlasting Moonglow is a new 5-star catalyst weapon that is perfectly suited for Kokomi. It boosts all of her abilities with its huge HP substat and even increases healing bonuses, allowing for Kokomi to support her team better. Here are the effects of the Everlasting Moonglow:

Increases Healing Bonus by 10%, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 1% of the Max HP of the wielder. For 12 seconds after using an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks will restore 0.6 energy upon hit. This effect has a 0.1 second cooldown.

With a base Attack of 608 at level 90, and a 49.6% HP substat, this weapon will increase Kokomi's damage by a ton, while also boosting her team healing. There's no doubt that this weapon will likely be the all around best choice for Kokomi in Genshin Impact.

Possible Everlasting Moonlight weapon banner leaks:

Genshin Impact's next weapon banner may have also been leaked, and it includes the Everlasting Moonglow and the Primordial Jade Cutter. Both of these weapons have some powerful substats and increase the health of their wielders. The Jade Cutter is an all around useful sword for most characters, with a great Crit Rate substat. The Everlasting Moonglow is really only a good fit for healers like Kokomi and Barbara, but players may find another way to use it. The featured 4-star weapons on this banner are the Favonius Codex, the Stringless, The Flute, the Favonius Greatsword, and the Dragon's Bane.

Genshin Impact's next featured weapon will be the powerful Everlasting Moonglow, and players who intend on building Kokomi won't want to miss out on it.

