Latest Genshin Impact character Kokomi has a negative CRIT Rate

Genshin Impact is releasing its latest character Sangonomiya Kokomi today, and fans will finally be able to see the might of Watatsumi's Divine Priestess. Kokomi's power does come at an interesting cost, however, and players may be surprised to hear about her negative crit rate.

This doesn't mean that she's completely unable to crit, but just that her crit rate has a negative modifier placed on it through her passive, Flawless Strategy. This means that players will have to build Kokomi unlike any other character so far in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Kokomi's negative crit rate

mel @HER0NSDANCE HOW IS TRIAL KOKOMI’S CRIT RATE IN THE NEGATIVES??? HOW IS TRIAL KOKOMI’S CRIT RATE IN THE NEGATIVES??? https://t.co/80iFU28Pge

Kokomi is a very unique Genshin Impact character, due to her passive: Flawless Strategy. This passive gives her a 100 percent decrease in Crit Rate, while providing a 25 percent Healing Bonus.

This stacks well with her Song of Pearls passive that grants her bonus damage based on her Healing Bonus. However, it also almost guarantees that she will be unable to deal critical damage.

Many Genshin Impact characters rely on critical hits to deal the most damage possible, and so many builds intend to maximize these important stats.

riri ❤︎ @kdhriko WHY DID THEY GIVE CRIT DMG ARTIFACTS FOR KOKOMI ON HER TEST RUN WHY DID THEY GIVE CRIT DMG ARTIFACTS FOR KOKOMI ON HER TEST RUN https://t.co/iZBwzdwoTT

Kokomi, on the other hand, will likely be built with a focus on HP percentage and Healing Bonus, to maximize her utility as a healer and increase her endurance.

These stats also feed back into her damage, especially during her Elemental Burst. As a result, fans will be able to use many of the artifacts that they would otherwise toss aside, like Healing Bonus circlets and HP percentage sands.

Can Kokomi Crit

(metroid drea)D @pixelat_D MY FRIEND SENT ME THIS LMAOOO



KOKOMI CAN CRIT MY FRIEND SENT ME THIS LMAOOO



KOKOMI CAN CRIT https://t.co/OdYzLq1yUl

However, Kokomi isn't entirely incapable of utilizing critical hits. Even though she has a negative crit rate, there are many elements that can boost critical chances like buffs from characters like Rosaria to food items.

One can also utilize the 4-PC Blizzard Strayer set to increase Kokomi's Crit rate even higher. If all of these boosts are used, players can eventually overcome the 100 percent decrease and allow Kokomi to crit.

Quinny_genshin @Quinny_genshin I present to you... Kokomi 4 blizzard and she can CRIT I present to you... Kokomi 4 blizzard and she can CRIT https://t.co/WQt33b3RsC

However, this is not really recommended and is mostly for fun, as Kokomi would probably not be able to heal much or inflict significant Hydro damage with a crit focused build. Still, the option is there for any player who wants to pursue it.

Also Read

Genshin Impact's newest character Kokomi definitely offers some interesting options for players, especially when it comes to crit stats.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul