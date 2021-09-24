×
Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Riftstalker Whelp and Hound to drop ascension materials for Childe's signature weapon

Riftstalker Whelps are a new enemy type (Image via Genshin Impact)
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
Modified Sep 24, 2021 03:18 AM IST
Feature

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a new enemy coming in the 2.2 update that will drop the enhancement material for Childe's signature bow. This new enemy is known as a Riftstalker Whelp, and it seems to be a mysterious wolf-inspired enemy that will pose a new threat for players.

This enemy also has a larger variant known as a Riftstalker Hound, and both of these new additions will deal corrosive damage over time to players. Fans will want to be prepared to take down these new Riftstalker enemies, and they can find out more here.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: New Riftstalker enemies

[2.2 Beta] -
For anyone who's seen these and wonder what they are, they are the Electro Riftstalker Hound (left) and the Electro Riftstalker Whelp (right).

There are also Geo variants of these, but they currently share the same icon. twitter.com/GenshinWorld2/…

These new Genshin Impact enemies populate the upcoming addition to Inazuma, Tsurumi Island. These hound-like enemies will attack players with their massive claws and fangs, and come in two Elemental varieties.

The Geo variant is orange-colored, while the Electro-type sports a purple mane. Both of these foes come in both small and large forms, and each can deal some devastating damage.

They apply a new corrosive DOT effect to players upon successful damage, and the damage will work similar to the corrosion present in the current 2.1 Spiral Abyss.

[2.2] A farmer pour les nouvelles armes
#GenshinImpact #genshin #原神アプデ情報 #Inazuma #原神 twitter.com/blobileaks/sta… https://t.co/nYt3jNOgTX

These Riftstalkers will also provide a new enhancement material called Concealed Claws, which can be combined to make Concealed Unguis and Concealed Talons. These items will be necessary to ascend Childe's new 5-star signature bow, the Brumel Star.

New signature bow for Childe

/ genshin leaks

idk what to tweet but here's Brumel Star!! a new upcoming bow and seems to be a Childe bow https://t.co/8MX5qlHfs1

This new 5-star bow is rumored to be appearing on the weapon banner during Genshin Impact 2.2 and fits very well with the Fatui archer that fans know well. This powerful bow provides a ton of Crit Rate as its substat, and has an amazing passive for Genshin Impact's archers:

  • Increases Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by 12%, after a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Burst hit opponents, as stack of Byakuya Kyousei will be gained for 12 seconds. When a stack is present, ATK% will be increased by 10/20/30/48% per stack. There is a max of 4 stacks, and they count down independently.

This bow can offer a massive ATK% boost to any character wielding it, and with a naturally high Base Attack of 608, fans will definitely want to grab this bow. That means they should prepare to hunt down some Riftstalkers once Genshin Impact 2.2 launches.

@mariusvnhgns @Scaramouche500 it’s called brumal star, crit rate bow that gives u 12 % burst damage and 48% attack https://t.co/uXd1fgGOwT

Here's a list of the ascension materials for the new Brumal Star bow:

Ascension #MaterialsMora
1Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant x 5
Concealed Claws x 5
Spectral Husk x 5		10,000
2Mask of the Tiger's Bite x 5
Concealed Claws x 18
Spectral Husk x 12
20,000
3Mask of the Tiger's Bite x 9
Concealed Unguis  x 9
Spectral Heart x 9
30,000
4Mask of the One-Horned x 5
Concealed Unguis x 18
Spectral Heart  x 14
45,000
5Mask of the One-Horned x 9
Concealed Talon x 14
Spectral Nucleus x 9
55,000
6Mask of the Kijin x 6
Concealed Talon x 27
Spectral Nucleus x 18
65,000

Genshin Impact continues to add new enemies to battle, as well as new items to ascend, and these two additions look to change up gameplay significantly.

Edited by R. Elahi
