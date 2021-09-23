Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Release date, Hu Tao and Childe banner rerun, Aloy on PC and more details

Genshin Impact 2.2 is closer than ever now that Kokomi has been released, and leaks point to it being an update full of popular reruns.

In this update, characters like Hu Tao and Childe may be making a return to the game, along with the PlayStation exclusive Aloy finally being released on PC. These characters haven't made appearances in a few updates, though Childe getting his second rerun may rub some players the wrong way.

Fans can find out more details about these upcoming additions to Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.2: Childe and Hu Tao reruns

zhchi | 📌 Give Away Winners !! @_zhchi // Genshin Leaks



oh my god oh my god i'm cryingg, a Childe rerun w Thoma oh my god oh my god

I hope this is true🥺 // Genshin Leaks



oh my god oh my god i'm cryingg, a Childe rerun w Thoma oh my god oh my god

I hope this is true🥺 https://t.co/XnfBmwlRoN

Previous Genshin Impact leaks indicated that the 2.2 update would consist of two rerun banners, including characters like Hu Tao and Childe. These two are some of Genshin Impact's most popular characters, along with being incredibly powerful 5-star units.

Fans who have missed out on their previous runs will definitely want to pick up either Hu Tao or Childe, as they can provide an insane amount of damage to any team. Dates are not set in stone, as the banner information has yet to be properly leaked, but fans may also be able to expect Thoma to be released in the 2.2 update.

Leakers may have disproved the reruns

mar ❦ bunny’s gf @haatosgf // genshin leaks



y’all this means childe rerun is probably fake right??? childe antis we win // genshin leaks



y’all this means childe rerun is probably fake right??? childe antis we win https://t.co/WeWORfIh11

However, fans may not want to get too excited for the return of Childe and Hu Tao, as a recent Reddit AMA done by many of Genshin Impact's biggest leakers may have disproven the reruns.

The leakers have no current knowledge of future reruns, even in the Genshin Impact 2.2 update, meaning it's possible that the next banners could be entirely different characters. Fans will just need to wait for more information before the reruns are revealed.

Aloy on PC

Genshin Impact's first crossover character Aloy will also be releasing on PC during the 2.2 update and will become available for Mobile players. Fans who have already unlocked her on their PlayStation devices will have access to Aloy on all platforms, but she will become available for all during this update.

Also Read

Claiming her is as easy as unlocking her from the in-game mail, and she will be available until the end of the 2.2 update. Genshin Impact 2.2 should launch around October 12-13, depending on server time, so fans won't have to wait much longer for Aloy.

Genshin Impact's next update will definitely bring some surprises when its new banners drop. Fans will want to keep an eye out for any information.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by R. Elahi