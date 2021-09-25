Genshin Impact 2.2 banner schedule: Childe and Hu Tao rerun, Thoma on second banner

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks have revealed more information about the upcoming banners, with new sources claiming that the order of Hu Tao and Child are being swapped.

Childe will now reportedly be the first rerun of Genshin Impact's 2.2 update, while Hu Tao appears with Thoma on the second banner. This change would make summoning for Thoma easier as it gives fans more time to save up Primogems. Players can learn more about these new leaks with added info about Genshin Impact's newest banner lineup.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Childe and Hu Tao banner schedule

Save Your Primos // saveyourprimos.carrd.co @SaveYourPrimos



One of several sources: [Reliable Source] Conflicting info: TZ, a trusted Uncle on NGA, has said that Thoma will be running with Hu Tao, and that Hu Tao will actually be the second banner of 2.2, with Childe being the first.One of several sources: ngabbs.com/read.php?tid=2… [Reliable Source] Conflicting info: TZ, a trusted Uncle on NGA, has said that Thoma will be running with Hu Tao, and that Hu Tao will actually be the second banner of 2.2, with Childe being the first.



One of several sources: ngabbs.com/read.php?tid=2… https://t.co/UbXFUIWV6G

New information from a reliable Genshin Impact leak source has claimed that Childe will be appearing as the first rerun banner of Genshin Impact 2.2. This leak also states that Thoma will be appearing alongside Hu Tao on the second banner, meaning the two Pyro polearm users will be together on a single banner.

Fans of Thoma will definitely appreciate the extra time to save up their resources, and it will give them time to gather materials from the new Tsurumi Island.

παναγια ρακομελοτσουγκριζουσα @fireyaksha @TXJiangui Childe first hu tao second! There's a leak floating around that has thoma on childe's banner but I don't really believe it because a more reliable source said this @TXJiangui Childe first hu tao second! There's a leak floating around that has thoma on childe's banner but I don't really believe it because a more reliable source said this https://t.co/Zo6A5NiSmL

These leaks do conflict with some prior leaks earlier in the week, though it seems that many leakers are convinced that Childe and Hu Tao will both be making an appearance on the 2.2 banners.

The order in which these characters will appear does continue to change in the beta, even up to the last day before release, so fans will want to keep their eyes peeled for more leaks and information.

Thoma on the second banner

Thoma has quickly become quite a popular character in the Genshin Impact fanbase, who can't wait until his appearance in the 2.2 update. His placement changes with each leak, as some leakers claim he will be alongside Childe, while others say he will be with Hu Tao.

Both possibilities make sense, as Thoma's Elemental Burst synergizes very well with Childe's Riptide ability, while Thoma could benefit greatly from the Staff of Homa that will likely appear with Hu Tao.

Either way, fans will definitely want to summon for Thoma as he is a powerful character with a lot of value for a Genshin Impact team.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to inform players about new updates and fans will definitely want to stay as informed as possible.

