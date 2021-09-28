Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal Thoma and Sayu's hangout events

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new hangout events planned to release in the 2.2 update featuring Sayu and Thoma, two of Inazuma's fan favorites. These characters will have new side stories for players to explore in the same hangout system previously featured in Mondstadt and Liyue. Fans of this dating sim-like mechanic will be glad to see its return in the 2.2 update, and they can find out more here. These hangouts provide tons of rewards, including Primogems, so players won't want to miss out when they release.

Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks: Thoma and Sayu hangouts

Thanks to the new Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks, fans know about some upcoming hangout events involving Thoma and Sayu. Sayu is already an available 4-star character from Inazuma, while Thoma is released during the 2.2 update. These 4-star characters have been mentioned in the story, but these hangouts will give them a chance to shine individually. Like 5-star character quests, hangout events allow fans to learn more about these characters and spend some extra time with them.

Thoma is one of the standout characters from Genshin Impact's Inazuma storyline, as he has tons of fans and may well be excited to learn more about him. His powerful bond with Ayaka and the Traveler will likely be explored, and players will probably lend him some aid as they journey together. With Genshin Impact 2.2 releasing soon, fans won't have to wait much longer for Thoma's hangout event.

What are hangout events?

For players who may not have completed any hangout events so far, these quests are simple side stories with multiple endings that allow extra time to be shared with certain 4-star characters. The currently available hangout events feature Noelle, Chongyun, Bennett, Diona, and Barbara. Players can access these hangouts through the Story Quest menu, and they are currently permanently available. These events can provide tons of Primogems and other rewards, and players will need to be AR26 to take advantage of them.

Genshin Impact's hangout quests provide special insight into 4-star characters and can give them tons of extra time to shine. Fans won't want to miss out once Genshin Impact 2.2 releases.

