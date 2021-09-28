Genshin Impact rating drops from 4.6 to 3.9 after fans review bomb it following Anniversary rewards debate

With Genshin Impact finally completing its first worldwide launch anniversary, a majority of the player base was quite disappointed with the rewards that miHoYo chose to give out as a part of the event.
Many feel that it’s one of the least rewarding year-one celebrations ever, and the community outrage does not seem to be dying down any time soon.
Not only did players go onto social media to voice their grievances regarding the matter, but it seems that a large portion of them took to review bombing Genshin Impact on the Android play store.
This made the game go from a 4.5 rating to a 3.9 at the time of writing this article, and it will be plummeting even further if this continues.
Outraged fans review bomb Genshin Impact on the play store
Compared to some of the other gacha games in the market, Genshin Impact’s first anniversary rewards feel a bit disappointing. The biggest in-game prize will boast a raffle format that will allow only 10% of the player base to get their hands on the Blessing of the Wekin moon.
The rest 90% will only be able to get their hands on 100,000 Mora, which might seem substantial on the surface, but it is not according to a vast majority of the community.
This amount of Mora can be easily gained by just expending a small portion of Resin, and the Welkin Moon goes for only $5 a month. Hence, players do not feel that the rewards which miHoYo is offering are all that valuable,
To make matters worse, many pay-to-play players have invested a sizeable amount of money in the game. And after seeing how previous Genshin Impact events had more to offer than what the anniversary did, things are not sitting exactly well with them.
This led many of the pissed-off players to start review bombing Gesnhin Impact on the android play store turning its initial 4.6 rating into a 3.9 at the time of writing this article, and it seems to be going down even further by the hour.
Community outrage is at an all-time high, and some players are looking to stop playing the game altogether as they feel pretty wronged by miHoYo.