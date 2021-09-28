Genshin Impact rating drops from 4.6 to 3.9 after fans review bomb it following Anniversary rewards debate

With Genshin Impact finally completing its first worldwide launch anniversary, a majority of the player base was quite disappointed with the rewards that miHoYo chose to give out as a part of the event.

Many feel that it’s one of the least rewarding year-one celebrations ever, and the community outrage does not seem to be dying down any time soon.

Zeniet @Zeniiet



Web Event

- 10% to win Welkin Pass

- Guaranteed 100k Mora



Contest

- Social Media to participate

- Rewards consist 100 Primogems and irl items

- Need Talent

#原神 #GenshinImpact Mihoyo shared more details for the 1st anniversary community rewards and involves RNG and Contest.Web Event- 10% to win Welkin Pass- Guaranteed 100k MoraContest- Social Media to participate- Rewards consist 100 Primogems and irl items- Need Talent Mihoyo shared more details for the 1st anniversary community rewards and involves RNG and Contest.



Web Event

- 10% to win Welkin Pass

- Guaranteed 100k Mora



Contest

- Social Media to participate

- Rewards consist 100 Primogems and irl items

- Need Talent

#原神 #GenshinImpact

Not only did players go onto social media to voice their grievances regarding the matter, but it seems that a large portion of them took to review bombing Genshin Impact on the Android play store.

(Image via Play Store)

This made the game go from a 4.5 rating to a 3.9 at the time of writing this article, and it will be plummeting even further if this continues.

Outraged fans review bomb Genshin Impact on the play store

mei ✿ @hutaolove we straight up got more rewards from lantern rite and bug fixes seperately than mf ANNIVERSARY REWARDS we straight up got more rewards from lantern rite and bug fixes seperately than mf ANNIVERSARY REWARDS

Compared to some of the other gacha games in the market, Genshin Impact’s first anniversary rewards feel a bit disappointing. The biggest in-game prize will boast a raffle format that will allow only 10% of the player base to get their hands on the Blessing of the Wekin moon.

The rest 90% will only be able to get their hands on 100,000 Mora, which might seem substantial on the surface, but it is not according to a vast majority of the community.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51…



#GenshinImpact Time flies, a year has gone by, and Genshin Impact is about to turn one year old! Today, the Teyvat Hiking Association has brought you a rewards preview of the one year anniversary community events~View the full notice here >>> Time flies, a year has gone by, and Genshin Impact is about to turn one year old! Today, the Teyvat Hiking Association has brought you a rewards preview of the one year anniversary community events~



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/51…



#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Lp9S6LumOn

This amount of Mora can be easily gained by just expending a small portion of Resin, and the Welkin Moon goes for only $5 a month. Hence, players do not feel that the rewards which miHoYo is offering are all that valuable,

To make matters worse, many pay-to-play players have invested a sizeable amount of money in the game. And after seeing how previous Genshin Impact events had more to offer than what the anniversary did, things are not sitting exactly well with them.

Also Read

This led many of the pissed-off players to start review bombing Gesnhin Impact on the android play store turning its initial 4.6 rating into a 3.9 at the time of writing this article, and it seems to be going down even further by the hour.

Community outrage is at an all-time high, and some players are looking to stop playing the game altogether as they feel pretty wronged by miHoYo.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar