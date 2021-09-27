Genshin Impact fans can't stop laughing at the weird Fish Claymore

The Luxurious Sea-Lord, popularly known in the Genshin Impact community as the Fish Claymore, is a 4-star weapon that was released with the 2.1 version update.

While it’s a decent weapon to wield by a majority of the claymore using characters in the game, it’s not the weapon's DPS or the level 90 attack stats that has been attracting players. What makes the weapon so very coveted post-release is the way it looks, the Fish Claymore, as the nickname suggests, is literally a giant fish that characters swing around and slap enemies with.

It’s absolutely hilarious to use, and Genshin Impact players who have managed to get their hands on the weapon are getting giddy on social media by showing off just how hilarious the claymore looks on different characters.

The Luxurious Sea-Lord/Fish Claymore is Genshin Impact’s most hilarious weapon yet

Now, first things first, to get the Fish Claymore, Genshin Impact players will first need to obtain all the Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chest for Path of Stallwardt Stone in the event Moonlight Merriment.

The weapon is exclusive to this very event and cannot be obtained in any other way. The event was launched as a part of the 2.1 celebration event and a fun side activity that was added with the continuation of the Inazuma storyline.

The weapon is a decent 4-star claymore that comes with a skill called Oceanic Victory. The skill reads as follows:

“Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12%. When Elemental Burst hits opponents, there is a 100% chance of summoning a huge onrush of tuna that deals 100% ATK as AoE DMG. This effect can occur once every 15s.”

At level 90, Genshin Impact’s Fish Claymore has a base attack of 454 and an attack bonus of +55.1%.

However, the stats are obviously not what seems to be drawing players to this claymore, it is its hilarious looks and weapon animation that’s cracking players up every time they assign it to a character.

Here are some of the best community reactions to the weapon:

ling (thoma waiting room) @baaldonkers FCK I JUST GOT THE FISH CLAYMORE AND EQUIPPED IT ON CHONGYUN I CANT BREATHE FCK I JUST GOT THE FISH CLAYMORE AND EQUIPPED IT ON CHONGYUN I CANT BREATHE https://t.co/SWcBZxuHE5

Genshin - Guides  @WorldOfTeyvat I keep looking at this picture and still can't realize that this Claymore is coming to the game. I keep looking at this picture and still can't realize that this Claymore is coming to the game. https://t.co/MnoSziwHyX

Axzell @Axzell89112520 Just got the Fish Claymore 🧍🏻 Just got the Fish Claymore 🧍🏻 https://t.co/vbVuEcYYqm

Alazia @alaziasupremacy lvl 1 fish claymore lmaoo lvl 1 fish claymore lmaoo https://t.co/162fgILa0Y

The Fish Claymore is indeed very fun to use, and Genshin Impact players are certainly having a great time swinging a giant fish around to defeat their enemies.

