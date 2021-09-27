How to get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact: Moonlight Merriment guide

Moonlight Merriment is the last event in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Unlike every other event, the Moonlight Merriment event rewards players with a lot more Primogems than usual.

However, since it is a big event with multiple gameplay modes, players are bound to have some questions. One of the inquiries frequently asked by the community is how to get Festive Fever in Genshin Impact.

The Moonlight Merriment's celebratory atmosphere is represented by Festive Fever. Therefore, collecting Festive Fever is essential to gain access to Moonlight Merriment content in Genshin Impact.

What is Festive Fever and how to obtain it in Genshin Impact

Festive Fever can be checked on the event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Festive Fever can be seen on the Moonlight Merriment event page in Genshin Impact. You need to collect Festive Fever until it reaches the maximum number to unlock the last Event Quest 'Moonlight Merriment: Part 2.'

There are two ways to obtain Festive Fever:

Moonlight Seeker Trails of Delicacies

How to obtain Festive Fever from Moonlight Seeker

Festive Fever rewards from Moonlight Seeker (Image via Genshin Impact)

Moonlight Seeker is one of the gameplay modes for the Moonlight Merriment event. During the Moonchase Festival, the Adventurers' Guild placed Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests across Teyvat.

You must collect these precious items to obtain the rewards prepared by the guild. Of course, Festive Fever is one of the prizes. There are a set number of chests and charms in one location. Currently, the only stage that has been unlocked is the 'Path of Stalwart Stone.' The first phase includes 40 Mystmoon Chests and 30 Moonchase Charms.

Once you collect all of the items, the Path of Stalwart Stone will reward you with a total of 200 Festive Fevers.

How to obtain Festive Fever from Trails of Delicacies

Festive Fever rewards from Trail of Delicacies (Image via Genshin Impact)

Trails of Delicacies is the third gameplay mode in Genshin Impact's Moonlight Merriment event. This mode is the easiest one as it only requires you to defeat enemies in multiple locations.

Offer dishes to obtain Trail Comforts (Image via Genshin Impact)

In one camp, there will be powerful leaders among the opponents. Each leader will have different kinds of special abilities that you can check from the event page. In addition, your character will also obtain a buff called Trail Comforts if you offer specific dishes in each phase.

However, note that each stage has different Trail Comforts. This means that the buffs at one stage, 'Path of Stalwart Stone,' will not take effect in another stage, 'Path of Gentle Breezes.'

Currently, the only available stage is Path of Stalwart Stone, and there are six enemies' camps you can clear out. Once you defeat enemies in all locations, the event will reward you with a total of 350 Festive Fevers.

Genshin Impact players need to collect 1000 Festive Fever to unlock the second event quest 'Moonlight Merriment: Part 2.' Since today is the first day, many stages are still locked, and gamers are rushing to complete all the new content.

However, this is not something to worry about as the next stage of gameplay will unlock itself in a few days. Thus, giving more opportunities for Genshin Impact fans to collect more Festive Fever.

