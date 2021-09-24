Top 5 hidden food recipes in Genshin Impact

Food and dishes immensely help players in Genshin Impact. It can help revive, heal, buff selected characters, and buff the entire party.

To cook certain food, gamers need to collect the recipe first. Recipes from Genshin Impact can be bought from stores, complete quests, and participate in events. Generally, recipes from the restaurant are easy to find and buy.

However, some players might have missed some recipes that required them to complete a World Quest. Here are five secret recipes in Genshin Impact that cannot be found in any stores.

These are some of the most elusive recipes in Genshin Impact

5) Imported Poultry

Imported Poultry description in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

Imported Poultry is a 3-star dish specialized in increasing Crit Rate for the whole party. You can obtain the recipe for this dish by completing the World Quest 'Gazing Three Thousand Miles Away.'

Start the quest by interacting with Chouji at Jakotsu Mine, Yashiori Island. The first task requires you to provide 12 chunks of Crystal Marrows to the little boy. Then, the next day (in-time game), you need to give another 12 Crystal Marrows to Chouji.

Chouji will teach you how to cook Imported Poultry (Image via ZaFrostPet, Youtube)

Only then can you go to Chouji's house and he will teach you the recipe of Imported Poultry.

4) Sakura Tempura

Sakura Tempura description in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sakura Tempura can increase the shield strength of all party members by a specific time. The recipe for Sakura Tempura can be obtained from the World Quest 'Gourmet Supremos, Assemble!'

'Gourmet Supremos, Assemble!' is the first quest for the Gourmet Supremos series in Genshin Impact. You can find the World Quest on the northwest side of Konda Village in Narukami Island.

Sakura Tempura recipe obtained after completing the quest (Image via WoW Quests, Youtube)

The task is to collect a fresh Sakura Bloom inside a Thunder Barrier. You can collect it by summoning an Electrogranum from a Thunder Sakura Bough and enter the barrier. After the World Quest is complete, you will receive the recipe to cook Sakura Tempura in Genshin Impact.

3) Crab Roe Kourayaki

Crab Roe Kourayaki description in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

Crab Roe Kourayaki is an attack-boosting dish. It can increase party members' attacks by five minutes. You can obtain the recipe for this dish by completing the World Quest 'The Gourmet Supremos: The Seashore Strider.'

To trigger the quest, teleport to Waypoint in Kujou Encampment and head north until you reach the shore. The World Quest mark will appear on the map, and you can talk to the group to start the quest.

Crab Roe Kourayaki recipe obtained after completing World Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the task, you need to catch a fresh crab using the bait given. Once completing the quest, you will be given a new recipe, 'Crab Roe Kourayaki.'

2) Sashimi Platter

Sashimi Platter description in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sashimi Platter is a 4-star attack-boosting dish. This food can increase party members' attacks by 272 for five minutes. Obtaining the recipe requires some luck as you need to get a daily commission 'The Gourmet Supremos: Breakthrough Thinking.'

Choose the option mentioning Xiangling (Image via Genshin Impact)

First, in the commission 'The Gourmet Supremos: Breakthrough Thinking,' you need to choose the second option regarding Xiangling, just like in the image above. Then, go to Qingce Village to search for Xiangling instead of giving the ingredients to Chef Mao. These two steps are very crucial, and you should pay attention not to choose the wrong answer.

Sashimi Platter recipe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you complete the commission, a World Quest 'Gourmet Supremos: The Importance of Eating Well' will be available. You can start the World Quest by talking to Parvaneh near Adventurers' Guild in Inazuma. This quest requires you to go to several locations and fight enemies.

As usual, you will receive the recipe of Sashimi Platter after completing the World Quest.

1) Invigorating Kitty Meal

Invigorating Kitty Meal description in Archive (Image via Genshin Impact)

Invigorating Kitty Meal is a 3-star recovery dish specializing in healing selected characters in Genshin Impact.

Invigorating Kitty Meal obtained from Kiminami Anna (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can collect the recipe from the 'Neko Is A Cat: Shrine Recipe,' a quest from the World Quest series 'Neko Is A Cat.' The series is long, and it requires you four days (real-time) to obtain the necessary World Quest. Click here to redirect to the full walkthrough to complete the World Quest series in the guide.

Food in Genshin Impact can be stocked and used in most battles in Genshin Impact, except for Spiral Abyss. New and veteran players with overall low DPS should take advantage of the dishes to increase their party's strength by consuming any attack-boosting foods.

