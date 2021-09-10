All nine 'Neko is a Cat' quests in Genshin Impact: Complete walkthroughs for all tasks

Genshin Impact often adds a chain quest in every update that can only be completed after a few days, and 'Neko is a Cat' is one of them.

Neko is a Cat is a daily World Quest that can be completed after nine days. Each day provides different tasks for players and various rewards. However, they all start at the same location, the Asase Shrine in Seirai Island.

By the end of day nine, Genshin Impact players will obtain the secret achievement 'Cat in the Clouds'.

Genshin Impact: A guide for 'Neko is a Cat' World Quest

A total of 9 World-quests are located at Asase Shrine, under the quest series "Neko is a Cat."#GenshinImpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/zrUHZ9X06x — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) September 9, 2021

Day 1: How to complete "Neko is a Cat - Offering Box"

Asase Shrine on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Neko, the head priestess of the Asase Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can start the first Neko is a Cat quest by teleporting to a waypoint at Asase Shrine in Genshin Impact. Then, head to the shrine with a black cat sitting on top of the counter.

Use a Hydro character to clean the shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first task for the day is to clean up the shrine. Players can deploy either an Anemo or Hydro character on their team to clear up the floor. However, it is recommended to use a Hydro character as they do the job more efficiently

Four spots need to be cleansed around Asase Shrine, and all of them are on the wooden floors. Once the player is done with the job, they can talk to Neko to finish the quest and receive the rewards.

Day 2: How to complete "Neko is a Cat - Wooden Rack"

Fix the Prayer Rack (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the second day, the Neko is a Cat will have gone through the daily reset, and players can approach Neko to start the quest. First, they need to fix the Prayer Rack east of the shrine. There are no materials needed to repair the rack, and players can interact with the frame to start rebuilding.

After the rack is rebuilt, Taisuke and Eiko, adventurers that linger around the shrine, will create new Prayer Plaques to hang on it. Players can then report back to Neko, and the quest for the second day will be completed.

Day 3: How to complete "Neko is a Cat - The Children"

On the third day, Neko is a Cat World Quest requires the player to find two cats around the shrine's vicinity. A hint of each cat's location can be seen from the yellow circle on the map and the 'Distance from target' indicator on the screen.

The first cat's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hachihou, the first cat, can be spotted on the seashore just beside the cliff. Players need to interact with Hachicou to find the next cat.

The second cat's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second cat, Konbumaru, is located at the top of the tree trunk. Players need to climb the big tree first until they can see Konbumaru. Once they have picked up both cats, players can bring them back to Neko to complete the day three quest.

Day 4: How to complete "Neko is a Cat - Shrine Recipe"

Talk to Eiko so she can recommend a chef in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Neko is a Cat quest on the fourth day is longer than usual, but the reward is worth it as players will get a new recipe.

Neko asks the player to prepare some food, but she only mentions the required ingredients, not how to cook them. So, the player's task is to find a chef that can cook the dish using the necessary ingredients.

Submit three Seagrass to Kiminami Anna (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eiko will recommend that the player finds Kiminami Anna in Inazuma City as she is a great cook. Kiminami Anna will accept the request to cook the dish, but she needs three servings of Seagrass.

Once completed, the player will receive a new recipe, 'Invigorating Kitty Meal.' Before they report back to Neko, players need to make sure to cook at least three Invigorating Kitty Meals, as they need them to complete the next task.

Feed cats at three locations (Image via Genshin Impact)

After the player reports to Neko, she will request them to feed cats in three areas. The map has already marked all of the places. Feed the cats using the Invigorating Kitty Meal to complete the last task for the day.

Day 5: How to complete "Neko is a Cat - Cat and Stone"

Ooshima Junpei, an artisan in Tatarasuna (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the fifth day, Neko asks the player to build a large stone beside the shrine. Players must locate an artisan in Tatarasuna, Genshin Impact, to complete this mission. From the Statue of the Seven in Kannazuka, head northwest until an NPC standing in front of a small camp is visible. Recruit Ooshima Junpei and bring him to Neko to complete the quest for day five.

Day 6: How to complete "Neko is a Cat - Stone Human's Trouble"

Submit three Iron Chunks to Junpei (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the sixth day, Ooshima Junpei will start carving on the large stone beside the shrine in Genshin Impact. However, his tools are broken by mistake, and he is in need of a new one. Players can help Junpei by giving him three Iron Chunks as he plans to make a new tool personally.

Day 7: How to complete "Neko is a Cat - Shrine Canteen"

Serve three Raw Meat to Junpei (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the seventh day of Neko is a Cat quest, players still need to interact with Ooshima Junpei. Junpei doesn't want to eat fish anymore, and will ask the player to get three servings of Raw Meat.

Players can complete the quest of the day by giving three Raw Meats to Junpei.

Day 8: How to complete "Neko is a Cat - Ding-a-Ling Metal Ball"

Hang bells around the shrine (Image via Youtube/WoW Quests)

The eight day of Neko is a Cat quest requires the player to hang bells around the shrine. They need to attach the bells to three locations: a tree beside the shrine, the Prayer Rack, and a tree on top of a cliff. All three areas are marked on the map by quest navigation, so players won't have any problems searching for them.

Day 9: How to complete "Neko is a Cat - A Good Turn Comes Late"

Cat in the Clouds achievement (Image via Youtube/WoW Quests)

On the last day, there is no task to be completed. Players can interact with Neko and Ooshima Junpei to trigger the final dialog. They will then receive the hidden achievement 'Cat in the Clouds.'

Each day of the quest, Genshin Impact players will receive 20 Primogems. In total, gamers will obtain 180 Primogems, a secret achievement worth 5 Primogems, and a recipe 'Invigorating Kitty Meal.'

