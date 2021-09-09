The quest, Eye of Watatsumi, has troubled many Genshin Impact players trying to figure out how to break the seal over the shrine.

Genshin Impact players can start this quest after completing The Moon-Bathed Deep quest. That quest only involves talking to Tsuyuko, who is north of the Mouun Shrine. Eye of Watatsumi consists of the player going to the location west of Mouun Shrine and reading the Stone Tablet.

However, the main bulk of this quest lies in the next part: trying to break the seal over the shrine. If a player looks around the island blindly, they won't find anything useful. Hence, they're recommended to use Elemental Sight to destroy all of the relevant elemental orbs. Doing so will break the seal over the shrine.

How to break the seal over the shrine in Genshin Impact in Eye of Watatsumi

If the player uses Elemental Sight near the shrine, they should notice some purple trails (Image via Genshin Impact)

After using Elemental Sight, the player should follow any of the trails to its destination. There will be three elemental orbs that the player can efficiently destroy with Anemo, and then the player will have to defeat a small horde of enemies afterward.

Elemental orb #1

The first elemental orb's location (Image via Sportskeeda)

This elemental orb is found north of the shrine. It will be near a broken-down boat, and it's underneath a rock formation. If Genshin Impact players use their Elemental Sights in this area, they can easily spot this elemental orb.

Ideally, the Genshin Impact player will have an Anemo user. First, take care of the two Ruin Guards in this location. Then use the Anemo user to destroy the elemental orbs effortlessly. For example, two of Sucrose's charged attacks can quickly do it.

Once the player disperses this elemental orb, they will need to go to one of the following two elemental orb locations and do the same there. Once the player destroys all three elemental orbs, they will break the seal over the shrine.

Elemental Orb #2

This is the second elemental orb's location (Image via Sportskeeda)

To break the seal over the shrine, the Genshin Impact player must destroy this elemental orb and the other two. It doesn't matter which order the player does it, either. If they did the previous one correctly, they need to destroy it and the next one.

If the Genshin Impact player follows the northwestern trail, they'll eventually be southwest of the shrine. There are no enemies here at first, so destroy the elemental orb as they did before. After doing so, three Anemo Specters will spawn.

Genshin Impact players don't need to defeat the enemies to break the seal over the shrine.

Elemental Orb #3

This is the third elemental orb's location in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

This elemental orb is the final one that the player needs to break. This one is all the way south. After breaking it, the player should be able to break the seal over the shrine now.

Also Read

Like before, the player doesn't need to defeat the enemies to break the seal over the shrine. Regardless of what option the player chooses, they'll eventually have to claim the Spirit Pearl. Head back to the shrine to finish this quest.

Edited by Srijan Sen