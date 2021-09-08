The Moon Bathed Deep quest in Genshin Impact: Complete walkthrough for all the stages

Genshin Impact is known for its immersive storylines aside from its mesmerizing landscape and playstyle.

Beyond the main plot, the side quest also has its own story. 'The Moon Bathed Deep' World Quest in Genshin Impact explains more about the people of Watatsumi Island.

In this quest, players have to go to multiple sites to retrieve a Spirit Pearl to unlock an entrance to a specific location. It is a long quest but worth it because of the abundance of rewards.

A walkthrough of The Moon Bathed Deep quest in Genshin Impact

Tsuyuko standing on the cliff facing the sea (Image via Genshin Impact)

Start The Moon Bathed Deep quest in Genshin Impact by talking to Tsuyuko northwest of Statue of the Seven in Mouun Shrine, Watatsumi Island.

She will provide the backstory of the people in Watatsumi Island and ask the Traveler to collect four pearls in different areas.

How to complete Eye of Watatsumi

The first location, ' Eye of Watatsumi' (Image via Genshin Impact)

Choose any of the four sites given by Tsuyuko. However, since the Eye of Watatsumi is the closest to your current location, it is recommended to do this one first.

Glide to the island west of your current spot. Make sure to deploy any Anemo characters in your party as their Elemental Skill is needed to complete the puzzle.

Once you reach the island, interact with the stone tablet beside the sealed shrine. Your goal is to find three Electro orbs using Elemental Sight. By dispersing these orbs, the seal on the shrine will be undone.

You can find all the orbs in the locations below:

Location of three Electro orb on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Behind a broken boat, north from the shrine. On top of a cliff, west side of the island. Beside a rock, south from the shrine.

After removing the three Electro orbs with Anemo attacks, go back to the shrine to collect the Spirit Pearl.

How to complete Fang of Watatsumi

The second location, 'Fang of Watatsumi' (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to Waypoint south of Sangonomiya Shrine and head west, following the navigation quest. Read the stone table next to the shrine to start the task.

Defend the Ley Line Monolith within the required time (Image via Genshin Impact)

This time, you need to protect the Ley Line Monolith for five minutes. Make sure to summon Electrogranum from the Thunder Sakura Bough nearby and take advantage of the purple stone to discharge Electro damage towards enemies and make the challenge easier.

After completing the task, go back to the shrine and collect the Spirit Pearl.

How to complete Fin of Watatsumi

The third location, 'Fin of Watatsumi' (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the Fin of Watatsumi, teleport to Waypoint north of Sangonomiya Shrine and head northeast until you see two platforms with fish statues. As usual, read the stone tablet first to start the puzzle.

Rotate the statues until water is seen flowing out (Image via Genshin Impact)

Start with the platform on your left. Next, you need to rotate the fish statues until they face towards the center of the circular platform. You can check the flowing water on the floor to ensure the statue faces the right direction.

Activate the Mysterious Pillar to prevent the statues from changing direction when rotating the monuments on the second platform. Then, you can move to the second platform and make all three fish statues face the center.

Go to the shrine and collect the third Spirit Pearl once the task is done.

How to complete Tail of Watatsumi

The fourth location, 'Tail of Watatsumi' (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last Quest Item, 'Spirit Pearl,' can be obtained from the shrine southeast of Bourou Village in Genshin Impact. Upon reaching the location, you need to defeat the Fatui enemies near the shrine before reading the stone tablet.

Light up the lamp using Electrogranum (Image via Genshin Impact)

For this task, you must summon an Electrogranum from a Thunder Sakura Bough. Then, light up six stone lamps around the shrine.

Once you've lit all of them, Fatui enemies will appear, and you need to eliminate them first before collecting the last Spirit Pearl.

How to complete Heart of Watatsumi

Talk to Tsuyuko near the Waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport to Waypoint in Sangonomiya Shrine and talk to Tsuyuko again to unlock the final destination.

Open the locked entrance with the Spirit Pearls (Image via Genshin Impact)

Glide east towards the location with the help of quest navigation. You can use the four Spirit Pearls you collected earlier to remove the seal from the cave entrance.

Solve the puzzle with the order above (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you enter the cave, you can spot four circular platforms with fish statues like in Fin of Watatsumi. In fact, the mechanism of this puzzle is also the same.

It is recommended to solve the puzzle in the order of the image above. This is because the fourth platform is sealed until you have completed the first three platforms.

Enemies will appear each time one platform is completed (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rotate the fish statues to face the center and connect. You can observe the glowing light on the floor to determine the right direction for each statue.

Once you're done with all the fish statues on one platform, some Hydro enemies will appear. Defeat the incoming enemies and activate the Mysterious Pillar to prevent the statues from changing direction again. The identical steps can be repeated on the second and third platforms.

However, you need to activate the Mysterious Pillar first before rotating the fish statues for the fourth puzzle. Then, after eliminating the last wave of enemies, a cut-scene will appear.

Collect the Quest Item from the altar (Image via Genshin Impact)

When the cut-scene ends, go to the altar and collect the Quest Item. Finally, talk to Tsuyuko to complete The Moon Bathed Deep World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Also Read

From this quest, gamers will receive 170 Primogems and an achievement, 'The Same Moonlight.' While the task is mildly tedious, the rewards make the effort worthwhile.

Edited by Srijan Sen